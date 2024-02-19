Infront Moto Racing and KTM AG Open Registration For Junior E-Motocross

Infront Moto Racing and KTM AG are excited to open registration for the 2024 Junior E-Motocross Series

Registration for the 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series is now officially open! Returning for a fourth term after being co-created between Infront Moto Racing and KTM AG in 2021, the 2024 edition of the pioneering, e-powered racing series will kick off in May at the MXGP of France. With last year’s edition attracting full gates of 40 young riders at every event, parents and guardians of interested riders are encouraged to sign up now to be in with a chance of securing a place.

Since joining forces three years ago to create the Junior e-Motocross Series, Infront Moto Racing and KTM AG have delivered on their mission to develop the skills of talented young racers who have dreams of one day competing in MXGP. The all-electric racing series continues to benefit every rider as all five rounds take place alongside selected events on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar.

For 2024, the Junior e-Motocross Series will once again be contested over five rounds. The same racing format is also retained for the new season with all 40 riders taking to the track for a short qualifying session to determine gate pick, before lining up for two races in front of thousands of spectators. And just like the stars of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the top three riders overall will climb onto the podium to celebrate their success after their second moto.

The simple entry requirements for 2024 are that riders must be aged between 6-8 years old (age taken on January 1, 2024) and ride an electric-powered KTM SX-E 5, GASGAS MC-E 5, or Husqvarna EE 5. A commitment to entering at least three rounds must also be made with successful entrants receiving a special care package consisting of branded merchandise dependent on the bike they will compete on.

David Luongo, Infront Moto Racing CEO: “It’s clear that the partnership formed between Infront Moto Racing and KTM AG in 2021 to create the Junior e-Motocross Series has been really successful. We are now entering the fourth year of this series and the positive feedback we have received from the riders and their families throughout the last three years makes all of the hard work behind the scenes worthwhile. For every young rider out there, and their family, the experience of competing at MXGP races is something really special. For the manufacturers, KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles, and GASGAS, they can gain valuable information on their bikes as they are being raced on the toughest tracks in the world in a competitive environment. Of course, e-powered motorsport is constantly evolving and for Infront Moto Racing, it’s really important to have this series running alongside the FIM Motocross World Championship.”

Federico Valentini, Vice President Global Motorcycle Marketing, KTM AG: “This year will see the fourth running of the Junior e-Motocross Series and I know that it will once again attract full line ups in 2024. It’s become really popular, and for KTM AG and its brands, it is really important for the electric-powered bikes to be raced in front of such a huge audience watching in person, or at home on television. As the global leader in offroad racing, we know how important it is for youngsters to be involved with something that is becoming quite prestigious. The memories they make will last a lifetime while at the same time, they are learning about the professional side of racing. This is really important because what the riders will learn cannot be taught anywhere else except for at the Junior e-Motocross Series.”

To secure a place on the start line and discover everything there is to know about the Junior e-Motocross Series, please visit – www.junioremotocross.com

Calendar – 2024 Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 19 May – MXGP of France – St. Jean d-Angely

Round 2: 2 June – MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 3: 20 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 4: 21 July – MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 25 August – MXGP of Switzerland – Frauenfeld