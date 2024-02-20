Razgatlioglu leads the charge: WorldSBK Official Test hints at thrillling season opener

In the final test before the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship kicks off, Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) emerged as the standout performer, obliterating the lap record with an impressive time of 1’28.511s at Phillip Island.

His dominance was closely contested by Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati), who despite a crash at Turn 4, managed to set an impressive time of 1’28.585s.

Meanwhile, Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) showcased consistent form, securing third place overall. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) also made waves with a strong performance, finishing in fourth position. The top five was rounded out by Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing). Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) showed promising form, consistently in the mix and eventually finishing in fifth place overall.

Both Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) had a challenging final day of testing. Bautista struggled with discomfort aboard his machine due to a nagging injury, leading to a mixed performance as he finished in seventh place overall. Meanwhile, Rea endured a significant crash at Turn 11, leaving him visibly uncomfortable and down the order in 15th place.

Additionally, Honda encountered troubles with Iker Lecuona (Team HRC) sustaining an injury following a highside at Turn 11, sidelining him for the remainder of the test, while Tarran Mackenzie (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda) also endured a crash at Turn 3, resulting in significant damage to his bike.

P1 | Toprak Razgatlioglu | ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“I was worried before, because I’m not usually strong at this track. But we started very strong, with a strong race pace. The problem was the rear tyre. After 10 laps, it was a bit destroyed with the new track surface because we have too much grip. I did a very good lap time; this is the lap record, but this is testing and not the race weekend. I’m just focused on the race and today, I was working for the race. For me, it’s important to get a good result, a podium, and I hope to fight for the win. The race won’t be easy because the tyre’s life is different. We don’t know yet if it will be a flag-to-flag race.”

WorldSBK Combined Results after FP2

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 1’28.511s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.074s

3. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +0.324s

4. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) +0.490s

5. Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) +0.700s

6. Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Team Motocorsa Racing) +0.702s