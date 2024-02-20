Husqvarna Motorcycles Launches Premium 2024 Apparel Collection

Swedish design meets performance and function in new range of casual and riding gear.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to unveil its fresh and versatile 2024 Apparel Collection. This exciting new clothing line-up features five distinct ranges – Functional Street, Functional Offroad, Casual Lifestyle, Team Wear and Rockstar Casual Collection. Each item is influenced by classic Swedish design, echoing the brand’s rich offroad racing heritage, to create a line-up of distinctive, stylish garments that deliver unrivalled performance.

Known for its outstanding quality, comfort and versatility, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ clothing is made from pioneering materials and incorporates the latest developments in garment technology. The 2024 Apparel Collection brings these three characteristics together, offering maximum safety with no compromise of movement or enjoyment of the ride.

The 2024 Functional Street Collection introduces exciting new products, all designed with a clean and minimalistic style to match the latest generation of Vitpilen and Svartpilen motorcycles, with the Spark 2 Helmet headlining the new collection. A sporty all-round road helmet defined by sharp lines and made exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by leading manufacturer Airoh, the Spark 2 Helmet features an effective ventilation system, a removable and washable quick-release liner and integrated sun visor. Complementing the Spark 2 Helmet are the new Pilen V2 Jacket and Pilen V2 Pants. Breathable and adjustable for a personalised fit, the Pilen V2 Jacket is created from knitted technology fabric. Styled with both urban and out of town riding in mind, each item offers multiple safety features for extra reassurance. D30 CE protective padding is fitted inside the shoulders and elbows of the jacket as well as the knees of the pants for maximum protection, without restricting movement. Reflective trims throughout the range enhances visibility in low light conditions for safer riding.

Adventure riders also benefit from the new 2024 Street Collection. Designed with inspiration taken from the Norden 901 models, the all-weather Scalar Gore Tex® Boots pair perfectly with the redesigned MX-9 ADV MIPS® Helmet.

Husqvarna Motorcycles Functional Offroad Apparel ensures every enduro and motocross rider can equip themselves head-to-toe in striking, premium-quality riding gear. Each item is designed to deliver the highest levels of safety, comfort and no-limits performance, instilling confidence on every track or trail.

Motocross riders of all skill levels – from children to adults – now have a wider choice of options with exciting new styling to choose from. The expanded Railed Collection offers three jersey colourways, while the Authentic Jersey and Gloves are now available in two designs. For children of all ages, a fresh new line-up of jerseys, pants and gloves completes the range.

A new addition for motocross riders is the 2024 Railed Jacket. Windproof and water-resistant, the jacket is designed for cold weather riding and features fleece insulation and elasticated panels to provide warmth and a supremely comfortable fit. The Railed Jacket also offers arm and waist adjustment, reinforced seams and customisable breathability through its multiple ventilation zips.

Within the Functional Offroad range, enduro-specific clothing designed for all weathers allows riders to dress and protect themselves from head-to-toe with high quality clothing and boots, and the popular Moto 9 MIPS®️ Gotland Helmet that boasts a stylish new design for 2024. Also new for enduro riders are two options for the Gotland Gloves with a waterproof version now available. Manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Leatt, all gloves afford safety and protection from the elements, with a reassuring fit that ensures complete control while riding.

In addition to the riding gear, the Casual Lifestyle Collection allows both fans and riders of Husqvarna Motorcycles to proudly show their passion for the brand with a variety of clothing and accessory options. A range of refreshed wardrobe essentials including tees, hoodies and caps for both adults and kids match with brand-new items such as the Horizon Wind Jacket and the All Elements WP Backpack.

A complete Team Wear collection also features a head-to-toe clothing range in dark blue with yellow highlights. Developed alongside Husqvarna Factory Racing personnel and worn by both team members and riders trackside, the collection has been designed for maximum functionality and comfort. Complementing the Team Wear garments is a new Accessories range that includes new backpacks and travel cases, essential for anyone following motorsport events around the world.

Coming straight from the race track with brand-new designs for 2024 is the Rockstar Replica Team Collection – an exclusive range worn by the US-based Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. Featuring tees, jackets, pants and caps that all offer fresh designs and subtly toned styling, the range is the perfect choice of casual wear to express support for the team.