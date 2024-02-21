Ashford Jumble on April 1st, no foolin’

Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show and Bike Jumble returns to the Livestock Market on Easter Monday.

Elk Promotions’ ever-popular Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show and Bike Jumble takes place on Easter Monday, which falls on 1st April this year, at the regular Livestock Market venue.

As is customary, the Amos Hall foyer will be home to privately-owned classic, vintage and veteran display machines and club stands. The organisers report a healthy number on the booking forms already, so the show is set to be as interesting and varied as ever.

Ashford always attracts an impressive array of machines from across the decades. Last year was no exception, with ‘Best Heavyweight’ going to Steve Higgins’ 1951 1000cc Vincent Lighting replica and – at the opposite end of the capacity chart – a 49cc Norman Nippy MkII, owned by Kent local Steve Clark, taking ‘Best Lightweight’.

Alongside the British entries, there were also plenty of machines from further afield: in both senses of the word. ‘Best 1980-on’ was scooped by Trevor Ovenden for his original and unrestored 1982 500cc Honda CX500 Turbo, which he rode 237 miles to the show from North Yorkshire!

Visitors wishing to enter their bike into the 2024 show can do so online at www.elkpromotions.co.uk/enter-your-bike

Those on the hunt for that elusive spare part or a handy tool or two, will find traders and jumble stalls in the Car Auction Hall. Additional jumblers will be spreading out their wares on the hardstanding outside.

Workshop Clear-Out stalls are available at the bargain price of just £15 (this also admits two people), for those with a surplus of stock at home.

The Free BikeMart display-to-sell area also returns, for people wishing to buy and sell complete machines. Bikes can be dropped off or ridden into the event at no extra charge; an entry ticket is all that is required.

The Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show and Bike Jumble is held at the Ashford Livestock Market, Orbital Park, Ashford, Kent, TN24 0HB. It is easily accessible from the M20 at junction 10 or 10a.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Monday 1st April and ticket prices are frozen for the fourth successive year, at just £6 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Earlybird tickets are valid from 8am and cost £10.

Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate. Advance tickets, stall bookings and all other info can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk