Ducati Urban: new backpacks and sports bags for travel and leisure

The collaboration between Ducati and Ogio, a leading US manufacturer of sports bags and luggage, has been renewed with the arrival of the new Urban line.

A collection designed for all Ducatisti who don’t want to give up their passion for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer at work, on the road and in their free time.

The Ducati Redline and Urban lines, created by the Ducati Style Centre in collaboration with Ogio, offer all fans trolleys and sports bags designed to meet the needs of those who are always on the move. Ogio and Ducati share the principles of innovation and quality, which inspire a collection of functional, cutting-edge solutions.

The Redline line is composed of the T1, T2 and T3 trolleys, the B1, B2 and B3 rucksacks, the D1 bag and the P1 and P2 fanny packs, suitable both for use while riding and for carrying sports equipment. The new Urban line, characterised by an essential and sophisticated style, is made of material that guarantees maximum resistance without sacrificing the sophistication that defines all Ducati products.

The new items introduced with the Urban line include the backpack, the duffel bag and the PC bag equipped with removable shoulder straps, accessories designed to accompany fans of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer at work, on the road or in their free time. All items in the Urban line feature technical solutions such as the efficient division of internal spaces, padding and water resistance, which meet precise functional requirements while maintaining good comfort even when carrying heavy loads.

The Ducati Redline line in collaboration with Ogio and the entire Ducati 2024 Apparel collection are available and can be purchased at Ducati network dealers and on the Shop.Ducati.com.