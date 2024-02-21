Michael Dunlop, partners with Roadside Garages Kia for 9th consecutive year

Roadside Garages Kia Coleraine, in County Londonderry, is delighted to announce the renewal of its partnership with top motorcycle road racer and Ballymoney resident Michael Dunlop for the ninth year in succession.

With only 76 days until North West 200 week and 97 days until The Isle of Man TT, we’re certainly hoping that he’ll add further to his existing tally of 25 Isle of Man TT Wins.

Just 48 hours ago, Michael was crowned Motorcycle News’ Rider of the Year 2023 beating five other riders to claim the MCN award. Michael secured 50% of all votes the publication received despite the prestige of the other nominees, including: 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion Tommy Bridewell; fellow TT star Peter Hickman; World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista; MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia; and Britain’s Moto2 star Jake Dixon.

Dunlop won four races at last year’s Isle of Man TT, overtaking 23-time TT race winner John McGuinness as the ‘greatest living TT racer’. Perhaps more importantly, Michael is now just one win short of the all-time record of 26 wins, which is held by his uncle Joey Dunlop. At the TT, Dunlop was the fastest man during practice week and went on to stand on the top step of the podium in the Superbike race, both Supersport events and one of the Supertwin races. In the Supersport class, Dunlop recorded the first-ever +130mph average lap speed aboard his Yamaha R6 – built and prepared by his own team.

Roadside Garages Kia, already well known for its involvement in local charity, community, sport and road racing events, is the perfect fit to sponsor Michael as he once again embarks on a season of international road racing. Michael of course will be once again out and about in his stunning new Kia Sportage, provided by the team at Roadside Garages Kia.

“It’s brilliant to have the support of Roadside Garages again for 2024, especially the use of my new Sportage, which will come in handy with all the travelling that the new road racing season will entail,” said Michael Dunlop. “The team at Roadside has now supported me for the last 9 years, and I hope to see them once again in the Isle of Man.”

Ian Lamont, Roadside Garages Kia’s Dealer Principal, commented; “Motorbike racing is such a big sport in Northern Ireland, and particularly in the North West where we are based, so it’s an honour to sponsor Michael and we look forward to a successful 2024 campaign.”