Dodge and WorldSBK team up to unleash their muscle for 2024

Dorna WSBK Organization proudly welcomes Dodge as the Official Car and Official Safety Car for the 2024 season.

The iconic American automotive brand is set to join an exclusive roster of partners, adding a new dimension of power and style to the world’s leading production motorcycle racing series.

Dodge will take centre stage as the 2024 WorldSBK Official Car & Official Safety Car. The partnership showcases the perfect fusion of character and speed, with Dodge muscle cars serving as the ultimate 4-wheel counterparts to WorldSBK machinery.

Dodge’s rich history of power and performance, both on the track and the drag strip, will resonate with WorldSBK fans as the thrilling roar of the new Official Safety Car is unleashed.

Two Dodge Challenger SRTs, equipped with the iconic 6.2L HEMI V8 engine producing 717 Hp, will patrol the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship rounds, providing a perfect match to the racing Superbikes. This level of performance not only allows for precise assessment of track conditions but also ensures officials can always intervene swiftly.

Completing the Dodge WorldSBK fleet are Durango SUVs, serving as the Race Direction and FIM Safety Officer official cars. The Durango combines high efficiency with practicality, making it an ideal workhorse for the championship. Two specs will be deployed on track: a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with a 6.2L V8 engine delivering over 710 Hp and Dodge Durango SRT featuring a 6.4L Hemi V8 producing 475 Hp.

The pinnacle of victory will be marked by the presence of the Dodge brand on the top step of the podium during the prize-giving ceremonies, symbolizing the rider’s triumph – a distinctive moment of unparalleled excitement and pure motorsport essence. A third Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye powered by the 807 Hp 6.2L Hemi V8 will also be on display next to the podium.

The Dodge Official WorldSBK fleet is poised to make its debut at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, marking the first European round of the 2024 season. As the engines rev and the partnership unfolds, Dodge and WorldSBK are set to redefine the standards of speed, power, and performance on and off the track.

Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe

“As Dodge Europe, we have worked hard on this Project and we are proud to start this exciting new cooperation, the first for Dodge Brand in EU: the partnership with WorldSBK is built on a common “performance and race” spirit and fits perfectly with a fan world and an audience of enthusiasts for our Brand. At Dodge we always aim to exceed our limits and reach new heights, putting daily a winning attitude, grit and determination into our work.”

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing Department

“Built to take on the road in style, Dodge muscle cars deliver on the promise of their looks with power and acceleration under the hood to match. We are proud and thrilled to welcome Dodge and bring it together with WorldSBK. As a production-based motorcycling series, we identify with Dodge’s tradition of high-performance cars, and the alignment of our values makes for an exciting brand association.”