New additions to the Dainese 2024 boot line-up

For 2024, Dainese is pleased to present several new boots to its range of riding footwear – including the urban, sneaker-style Suburb D-WP, Suburb Air and a new colour to the sporty Nexus 2 boots.

Suburb

The new Suburb WP and Suburb Air are certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634 Standard, with rigid inserts on the malleolus area and soft D-Foam on the internal side for protection in the areas where it’s needed the most in the event of an accident. There is a gear shifter guard in PU to help with the longevity of the boots too.

The Suburb WP is constructed from suede leather and an abrasion-resistant fabric upper with a waterproof D-WP® interior, ideal for wet days. The Suburb Air has the same great look as the Suburb WP but, as the name would suggest, is perfectly suited to those warmer rides thanks to its highly ventilated construction of a microfibre upper and mesh lining.

To ensure comfort for all-day wear, both the Suburb Air and Suburb WP have an Ortholite® footbed and Groundtrax® outsoles. This technology has been specifically engineered to provide grip, stability and comfort on and off the bike. For ease, there is a bootstrap to help pull on the boots and fastening is achieved through lacing – with an elastic strap to secure the laces.

The Suburb WP has an RRP of £169.95. Available in sizes EU39-47, men can choose from three colours – Black/White/Iron-Gate, Black/White/Red-Lava and Black/Camo/Acid Yellow. Women can choose from Black/Iron Gate/Metal and Black/White/Metal Purple both in sizes EU36-42.

The Suburb Air has an RRP of £129.95 and are available for men in sizes EU39-47 and women in sizes EU36-42. For men, there are three colourways – Black/White/Iron-Gate, Black/White/Army-Green and Black/Black – and women have the options of Black/White/Harbor Blue and Black/White/Apple Butter.

Nexus 2

The Nexus 2 boots from Dainese are the ‘ideal sports boots for any road’ and are now available in a Black/Lava-Red/Iron-Gate colourway. The boots are made from microfibre and D-Stone* for exceptional comfort and high abrasion resistance.

Certified to CE – Cat. II – EN 13634 Standard, the Nexus 2 boots feature an Internal AXIAL Distortion Control System, an articulated structure integrated into the boot that serves a triple purpose: protecting against sprains, reducing the intensity of impact by distributing it over the structure‘s entire surface, and stopping objects from entering the boot. For further protection, there is a nylon heel, a protective inner nylon hull, a reinforced nylon toe and thermoplastic polyurethane inserts on the shin.

Easy to wear and fit, there is a zipper at the back to close, flexible joints for extra walking comfort and an adjustment strap for a customised fit. The sliders on the toe are removable and the boots come with a setscrew wrench for any adjustments.

The Nexus 2 boots have an RRP of £289.95 and are available in sizes EU39-47. Riders can choose from Black, Black/Anthracite, Black/Fluro-Red or the new colour Black/Lava Red/Iron-Gate.

*D-Stone is an extremely tough material made of a high-density twisted nylon with elasticated inserts faced with nylon creating an armoured weave effect.

To locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.