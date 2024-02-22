Highly anticipated Vmoto ‘Stash’ set to hit UK in April

Vmoto, the UK’s premier electric bike brand, is on track to make waves in the electric bike market with the long-awaited release of the Vmoto Stash- for delivery to customers in late April/ early May. Building on the brands’ solid reputation among electric bike enthusiasts, Vmoto aims to redefine the industry with this innovative model which bridges the gap from budget to high performance e-machines.

The Vmoto Stash, initially unveiled as a prototype last year, is now ready to hit the streets in its full production form. The model sets a new standard for electric bikes, offering enhanced power and sophistication. Notably, the best-selling company has transitioned from the ‘Super Soco’ branding to proudly wear the ‘Vmoto’ label, keeping all models under one banner, with the Stash marking its position as the flagship model in a more premium line-up.

Designed by the renowned British designer Adrian Morton (from the European C-Creative style centre), one of the most famous two-wheeler designers of recent years., known for iconic creations such as the MV Agusta F4 and Benelli Tornado Tre, the Vmoto Stash boasts a captivating design that is sure to impress.

A standout feature of the Vmoto Stash is its innovative storage design. The space between the seat and handlebars serves as a spacious storage compartment, capable of accommodating most full-face helmets. Beneath this storage area resides a robust 100Ah, 72V battery, packing 7.2kWh of energy, which powers an electric motor mounted on the front of the swingarm, driving the rear wheel via a chain.

The motor offers a nominal power of 8kW (equivalent to 10.7bhp), making it suitable for L-plate riders as it falls below the 11kW (15hp) limit for 125cc learner machines. However, the Vmoto Stash delivers even more power through its ‘boost’ mode, pushing the peak power to an impressive 15kW (20.1bhp). This added boost not only enhances acceleration but also raises the top speed from 68.4mph (110km/h) to 74.6mph (120km/h) for brief periods, facilitating safe overtaking manoeuvres.

Additional specifications include a total weight of 143kg, an impressive range of 93.2 miles (150km) on a single charge, a compact wheelbase of 1373mm, and a comfortable seat height of 830mm.

The Vmoto Stash also features a unique braking system with levers on both handlebars, like a scooter, eliminating the need for foot controls. This combined brake system engages both the front and rear brakes simultaneously when either lever is applied. Both front and rear brakes are hydraulic, featuring discs at each end, with the front held by a robust radial-mount calliper. Furthermore, the Vmoto Stash includes standard ABS for added safety. Equipped with 17-inch wheels, the bike features high quality Pirelli Diablo Rosso (110/70 rubber at the front and 140/70 at the rear) as standard for the first 40 available in the UK, and as an option thereafter.

CEO, of the now manufacturer owned, Vmoto Soco UK following a takeover from the previous distributor in 2022. Clive Mann said, “We couldn’t be more excited for the Stash, this indicates a new era for Vmoto by bridging the gap between electric and ICE and providing not just high-quality but great value learner legal vehicles. 2024 will see huge pushes for us as a brand in the UK and worldwide, and this is just the beginning”.

The Vmoto Stash is priced at a launch only price of £6299 + OTR a higher price point than the current range-topping TC Max (£4499) due to its far superior performance and larger battery capacity. It is also available in Black and Blue colourways.

Vmoto enthusiasts can pre-order their Stash now with stock arriving in the UK around April/May 2024.

For more information visit https://vmoto.co.uk/bike/stash/

For more electric/hybrid motorcycle news check out our new dedicated website eMotoBiker.co.uk

Or head to the official Vmoto website vmoto.co.uk/