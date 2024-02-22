Search
GASGAS to Showcase New Electric-Powered Prototype Trial Bike in Spain

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

GASGAS to Showcase New Electric-Powered Prototype Trial Bike in Spain

Sondre Haga heads to the Spanish trial championship to further develop the GASGAS TXE.

As a world leader in trial bike manufacturing, GASGAS has been evolving its own electric-powered trial bike – the TXE – for several years. Fast forward to 2024 and up next on the development program for the exciting new model is to bring it back to competition, which is where GASGAS Factory Racing star, Sondre Haga, steps in. This weekend, the former Trial2 World Champion will compete at the Spanish Trial Championship aboard the TXE and we’re excited to see how he gets on. Good luck, Sondre!

• GASGAS returns to action with its electric powered trial bike – the TXE
• Latest version of our prototype model to be ridden at Spanish Trial Championship
• Sondre Haga to collect valuable data for the GASGAS engineers developing the TXE

By rolling out on our prototype TXE trial bike this weekend in Spain, Sondre Haga will use the event to further develop the prototype in a true competitive environment. Being a TrialGP World Championship rider, Haga will naturally be eager to deliver a strong result. However, his main reason for competing is to help develop the bike and provide feedback to our engineers as they continue to refine this exciting new model.

