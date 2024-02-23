Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 First look

Matt the @thegentlemanbonnie attended the Royal Enfield VIP launch to feast his eyes on the new Shotgun 650

There has been loads of cool things happening in the Royal Enfield world as of late.

They have seen huge success with the Himalayan that was launched back in 2016, followed by the Hunter at the back of 2022. Coming into current day, the release of the Super Meteor in 2023 hit another huge mile stone with Royal Enfield, as these bikes seem to be ever growing in popularity.

