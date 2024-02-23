NEW Alpinestars Moflow Tech Air Hoodie – in stock now!

Alpinestars Moflow Air Tech Hoodie

The Moflow Air Tech Hoodie is engineered and optimised for maximum airflow for superior warm weather riding performance, and features a lightweight, low-profile design that delivers protection without compromising style. With a full mesh main chassis, this hoodie allows riders to enjoy optimal ventilation, while its utilitarian aesthetic looks great in any urban environment, on and off the bike.

RRP: £239.99

Key Features

Full, high density structural mesh construction for superior airflow and ventilation.

Mesh hood with two drawstring adjusters to reduce wind buffeting when riding.

Technical stretch insert panels on the full length of the sides and the entire length of the inner arms for enhanced fit and optimum rider comfort.

Engineered with no inner lining for optimum light weight and a more streamlined, casual design.

Two hands pockets and an internal waterproof pocket for real-world practicality.

Elasticated waist for an enhanced fit.

Two loops to anchor to Alpinestars pants for a secure fit and the prevention of wind ingress.

Diagonal external zippered side pockets for real-world practicality and the safe storage of essentials.

Anchoring hole for thumb on the sleeves to keep ensure the sleeves remain in position and do not ride up the arm.

Protection

Nucleon Flex Plus CE Level 1 rated shoulder and elbow armour for superior impact protection.

Protective and comfortable Nucleon Flex Plus armour is highly flexible and breathable and has a thin profile for optimum rider comfort.

External compartment for elbow protectors and an internal back pocket for a back protector, all available as optional accessory upgrades.

Tech-Air® 3 ready.

Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II EN17092-4: 2020 standard – A class.

Black: 42025241100

Grey/white: 420252411