NEW Alpinestars Moflow Tech Air Hoodie – in stock now!

Alpinestars Moflow Air Tech Hoodie
The Moflow Air Tech Hoodie is engineered and optimised for maximum airflow for superior warm weather riding performance, and features a lightweight, low-profile design that delivers protection without compromising style. With a full mesh main chassis, this hoodie allows riders to enjoy optimal ventilation, while its utilitarian aesthetic looks great in any urban environment, on and off the bike.
RRP: £239.99
Key Features
- Full, high density structural mesh construction for superior airflow and ventilation.
- Mesh hood with two drawstring adjusters to reduce wind buffeting when riding.
- Technical stretch insert panels on the full length of the sides and the entire length of the inner arms for enhanced fit and optimum rider comfort.
- Engineered with no inner lining for optimum light weight and a more streamlined, casual design.
- Two hands pockets and an internal waterproof pocket for real-world practicality.
- Elasticated waist for an enhanced fit.
- Two loops to anchor to Alpinestars pants for a secure fit and the prevention of wind ingress.
- Diagonal external zippered side pockets for real-world practicality and the safe storage of essentials.
- Anchoring hole for thumb on the sleeves to keep ensure the sleeves remain in position and do not ride up the arm.
Protection
- Nucleon Flex Plus CE Level 1 rated shoulder and elbow armour for superior impact protection.
- Protective and comfortable Nucleon Flex Plus armour is highly flexible and breathable and has a thin profile for optimum rider comfort.
- External compartment for elbow protectors and an internal back pocket for a back protector, all available as optional accessory upgrades.
- Tech-Air® 3 ready.
- Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II EN17092-4: 2020 standard – A class.
Black: 42025241100
Grey/white: 420252411