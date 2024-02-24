Montella triumphs in thrilling WorldSSP Race 1 at Phillip Island

Yari Montella clinched victory after a gripping battle, marking his return to the top step of the podium.

Polesitter Adrian Huertas faced disappointment as he encountered issues before the race began, preventing him from competing.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) secured victory after overcoming a poor start and establishing a commanding lead in Race 1 at Phillip Island. Montella’s flawless performance ended a drought of over 400 days for his WorldSSP victories. He led the field with precision, leaving Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) trailing behind as he crossed the finish line triumphantly. A fierce battle unfolded between Schroetter and Manzi for second place, with Manzi eventually gaining the upper hand to secure the runner-up position.

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) and Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing WorldSSP Team) engaged in an intense battle for fourth place, with Caricasulo ultimately securing the position in his debut with the team. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) finished sixth after starting from the back of the grid due to a tire pressure infringement, rounding up the top performers of the race.

P1 | Yari Montella | Barni Spark Racing Team

“It was a funny race. At first, I didn’t feel comfortable on the bike, and I couldn’t understand why. I just tried to stay close behind Manzi and not let him build a big gap. On the last lap before the Pit Stop, I tried to overtake him, and we both went first to do the Pit Stop. It turned out to be a perfect flag-to-flag because we managed to open a big gap from Manzi, around 5 seconds. We practiced a lot yesterday, and everything came together perfectly in the end! We’ll try to repeat today’s victory tomorrow, but it won’t be easy. Today Huertas wasn’t here, but I think he’ll be fighting for the podium tomorrow.”

WorldSSP Race 1 Top 6 Results

1. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +6.666s

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +6.968s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +16.748s

5. Oliver Bayliss (D34G Racing WorldSSP Team) +17.452s

6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +17.580s