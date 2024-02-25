Montella’s dominance continues as he secures second consecutive victory

Yari Montella extended his winning streak with another impressive victory, affirming his status as a leading contender in the Championship standings.

Amidst the intense competition, Adrian Huertas showcased his potential with a remarkable third-place finish, marking his maiden podium in the WorldSSP category.

The WorldSSP Race 2 at Phillip Island unfolded with high intensity as riders navigated challenging track conditions and a shortened race due to an oil spill. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) displayed impeccable form, securing his second consecutive win at the iconic circuit. Despite facing late pressure from Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), Montella held firm to claim the top spot, as he now leads the Championship standings.

Meanwhile, the battle for the podium raged on as Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) and Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) fought for positions. Unfortunately for Manzi, his podium hopes were dashed as he suffered two crashes during the race, ultimately dropping out of contention. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) capitalized on the unfolding events, securing his first WorldSSP podium with a commendable third-place finish.

Caricasulo clinched fourth position marking a strong start to his campaign. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) and Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) rounded out the top six.

P1 | Yari Montella | Barni Spark Racing Team

“Today was a strange race for sure, because of the delay, but we tried to stay focused on the race. My plan was to push at the first lap to create a gap and it worked, so I’m happy for this. During the race, I managed to maintain this gap with Marcel, and it was fun to push every lap. Today we won the race, and I’m happy about it! It really was an incredible weekend! It’s something that nobody expected, and I’m just happy about it! I want to stay focused on the next race, but then at the same time, enjoy this moment. It’s just the first race and I still have 20 races in front of me, so for the moment my focus is on Barcelona.”

WorldSSP Race 2 Top 6 Results

1. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team)

2. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.203s

3. Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +1.658s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) +5.289s

5. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Racing Team) +5.554s

6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +5.677

WorldSSP Top 3 Championship Standings

1. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 50 points

2. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 36 points

3. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing) 26 points