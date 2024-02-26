TCX introduces the next generation of its lifestyle boots with the Mood 2 Gore-Tex

2024 sees TCX introduce the next generation of the Mood Gore-Tex® boots, the Mood 2 Gore-Tex®, the perfect companion for urban, all-weather riding.

The sneaker-style boots are constructed with a cowhide leather upper and a Gore-Tex® Extended Comfort membrane, making a versatile and functional choice – ideal for daily use in the spring, summer and autumn.

For protection, there are reinforced inserts on the toe and heel as well as D3O® inserts in the shin working to provide high levels of comfort and freedom of movement. The midsole has a Zplate® shank which combines longitudinal flexibility following the foot’s natural movements with transverse rigidity, for maximum safety if the shoe were to be squashed in the event of an accident.

Superior comfort is achieved through the Groundtrax® sole, designed to offer excellent grip on the pedals, and the Ortholite® footbed allows for breathability and durable cushioning, perfect for everyday use. Fastening is completed using the laces and there is an elastic band to store them and prevent flapping.

The Mood 2 Gore-Tex® boots are available in a choice of two colours – Black/White/Green and Green/Black/Yellow – in sizes EU36-48 and have an RRP of £179.99.

For more information or to locate your local TCX Boots dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

