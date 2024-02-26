Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsApparelTCX introduces the next generation of its lifestyle boots with the Mood...

TCX introduces the next generation of its lifestyle boots with the Mood 2 Gore-Tex

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

TCX introduces the next generation of its lifestyle boots with the Mood 2 Gore-Tex

Tcx Introduces The Next Generation Of Its Lifestyle Boots With The Mood 2 Gore-tex2024 sees TCX introduce the next generation of the Mood Gore-Tex® boots, the Mood 2 Gore-Tex®, the perfect companion for urban, all-weather riding.

The sneaker-style boots are constructed with a cowhide leather upper and a Gore-Tex® Extended Comfort membrane, making a versatile and functional choice – ideal for daily use in the spring, summer and autumn.

For protection, there are reinforced inserts on the toe and heel as well as D3O® inserts in the shin working to provide high levels of comfort and freedom of movement. The midsole has a Zplate® shank which combines longitudinal flexibility following the foot’s natural movements with transverse rigidity, for maximum safety if the shoe were to be squashed in the event of an accident.

Superior comfort is achieved through the Groundtrax® sole, designed to offer excellent grip on the pedals, and the Ortholite® footbed allows for breathability and durable cushioning, perfect for everyday use. Fastening is completed using the laces and there is an elastic band to store them and prevent flapping.

The Mood 2 Gore-Tex® boots are available in a choice of two colours – Black/White/Green and Green/Black/Yellow – in sizes EU36-48 and have an RRP of £179.99.

For more information or to locate your local TCX Boots dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.Tcx Introduces The Next Generation Of Its Lifestyle Boots With The Mood 2 Gore-tex

For more TCX Boots UK news check out our dedicated page TCX Boots UK

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Pizza Pilgrims use custom sidecar for second expedition
Next article
Electric two-wheeler popularity soars – expert advice for new riders

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Dainese Introduces Its 2024 D-air® Racing Suits: Three New State-of-the-art Motorcycle Suits

Dainese Introduces its 2024 D-AIR® Racing Suits: Three New State-of-the-Art Motorcycle...

Frank Duggan - 0