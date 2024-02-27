Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeApparelAlpinestarsNEW Alpinestars Andes Air Drystar jackets and pants

NEW Alpinestars Andes Air Drystar jackets and pants

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

NEW Alpinestars Andes Air Drystar jackets and pants

New Alpinestars Andes Air Drystar Jackets And PantsThe Andes Air Drystar® Jacket and pants have been engineered to deliver optimal protection, comfort, airflow and ventilation in warm riding conditions, while still having the capability to be quickly and easily adapted to tackle cooler temperatures and wet weather, allowing it to be the ideal dual season touring jacket.

Features

  • Road-orientated fit, with reduced length, and a contoured bottom edge, the jacket has pre-shaped arms for superior rider comfort and reduced fatigue.
  • Tech-Air® 5 and Tech-Air® 3 Ready.
  • Ripstop reinforcements on shoulders, elbows and forearms for effective abrasion resistance.
  • Extensive 2D mesh on the chest, inner arms, and back for optimised airflow and ventilation in warm riding conditions.
  • 100% waterproof and breathable, detachable Drystar® membrane can be worn over or under the jacket, allowing it to be easily and quickly adapted to best match the weather conditions.

Technical details

  • Nucleon Flex Plus Level 1 armour on the shoulders and elbows for effective impact protection.
  • According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II EN17092-4: 2020 standard – A Class.

For more infoNew Alpinestars Andes Air Drystar Jackets And PantsAlpinestars Andes Air DS JKT Black
zz-320792410s
Price from:
£269.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS JKT D/Blue/Blk/Ice Grey
zz-32079247029s
Price from:
£269.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS JKT Ice Grey/D Grey/Blk
zz-32079249191s
Price from:
£269.99

Alpinestars Stella Andes Air DS Jacket Black
zz-321022410s
Price from:
£269.99

Alpinestars Stella Andes Air DS Jacket Ice Grey//D Grey/Blk S
zz-32102249191s
Price from:
£269.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS Pants Black
zz-322792410s
Price from:
£209.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS Pants Ice Grey/D Grey/Blk
zz-32279249191s
Price from:
£209.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS Pants Short Black
zz-322022410m
Price from:
£209.99

Alpinestars Stella Andes Air DS Pants Black
zz-323022410s
Price from:
£209.99

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Bolton: a stylish name for your new bodyguard
Next article
Royal Enfield Announces Incredible 0% APR Finance Offer on the Meteor 350

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Transform The Ninja Zx-4r Rear With R&g

Transform The Ninja ZX-4R Rear With R&G

Frank Duggan - 0