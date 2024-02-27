NEW Alpinestars Andes Air Drystar jackets and pants

The Andes Air Drystar® Jacket and pants have been engineered to deliver optimal protection, comfort, airflow and ventilation in warm riding conditions, while still having the capability to be quickly and easily adapted to tackle cooler temperatures and wet weather, allowing it to be the ideal dual season touring jacket.

Features

Road-orientated fit, with reduced length, and a contoured bottom edge, the jacket has pre-shaped arms for superior rider comfort and reduced fatigue.

Tech-Air® 5 and Tech-Air® 3 Ready.

Ripstop reinforcements on shoulders, elbows and forearms for effective abrasion resistance.

Extensive 2D mesh on the chest, inner arms, and back for optimised airflow and ventilation in warm riding conditions.

100% waterproof and breathable, detachable Drystar® membrane can be worn over or under the jacket, allowing it to be easily and quickly adapted to best match the weather conditions.

Technical details

Nucleon Flex Plus Level 1 armour on the shoulders and elbows for effective impact protection.

According to European statutory law the CE mark is a conformity requirement for the marketing of this product. The following standards apply: Fully CE-certified riding garment to CE – Category II EN17092-4: 2020 standard – A Class.

For more info Alpinestars Andes Air DS JKT Black

zz-320792410s

Price from:

£269.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS JKT D/Blue/Blk/Ice Grey

zz-32079247029s

Price from:

£269.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS JKT Ice Grey/D Grey/Blk

zz-32079249191s

Price from:

£269.99

Alpinestars Stella Andes Air DS Jacket Black

zz-321022410s

Price from:

£269.99

Alpinestars Stella Andes Air DS Jacket Ice Grey//D Grey/Blk S

zz-32102249191s

Price from:

£269.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS Pants Black

zz-322792410s

Price from:

£209.99



Alpinestars Andes Air DS Pants Ice Grey/D Grey/Blk

zz-32279249191s

Price from:

£209.99

Alpinestars Andes Air DS Pants Short Black

zz-322022410m

Price from:

£209.99

Alpinestars Stella Andes Air DS Pants Black

zz-323022410s

Price from:

£209.99