Transform The Ninja Zx-4r Rear With R&g

R&G, the world leader in motorcycle crash protection products and styling accessories, is excited to announce a brand-new Tail Tidy for the incredible Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R (including the ZX-4RR and ZX-4RR SE versions).

The thrilling new screamer has been receiving rave reviews from the press and early customers, and now riders will be able to clean up the bulky rear thanks to the R&G Tail Tidy. The new product radically transforms the appearance of the bike, creating a sleeker and racier styling by replacing the large plastic licence plate holder with a smaller, lighter alternative.



Easy to install at home, each R&G Tail Tidy kit comes pre-drilled and with all the required fixtures and fittings. This is one of the latest additions to the R&G Tail Tidy range, with the Hampshire-based brand also recently adding options for the 2023- Yamaha Mt-10 and MT-10 (SP) and 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R (Evo).

The Ninja ZX-4RR Tail Tidy costs £83.33 (excl. VAT) and will be available from R&G shortly.

