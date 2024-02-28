Countdown to Qatar: Moto2 and Moto3 head out to test in Jerez

The official pre-season test for the intermediate and lightweight classes is now underway.

We’ve had testing for MotoGP™ and the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship, now it’s the turn of the Moto2™ and Moto3™ riders and teams to get down to business as three days of Official Test action begin at the classic Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto today.

It’s a new era for all, rookies and veterans alike, as Pirelli becomes the official tyre supplier for both classes, but we’ve seen some familiar names impressing in private testing already… and some track records from last year speak for themselves. So where were we?

Moto2™

With 2023 World Champion Pedro Acosta departing for Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 and MotoGP™, the spotlight will be on his closest contenders from last season to deliver once again. Most notably, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), aka last year’s Moto2™ runner-up, will be aiming to build on his three wins in 2023 and by sticking with the same team, Arbolino heads into 2024 as one of the favourites for the crown.

Maybe not quite the heavy favourite for many, however That accolade currently belongs to Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp Racing) – for good reason. Ending the season with four straight wins was nothing short of extraordinary, now it’s time for the Spaniard to string a full season together and challenge for his maiden Grand Prix title.

Meanwhile, the rider Aldeguer pipped to the bronze medal last season was Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Aspar Team), and a fresh set of colours brings renewed hope for the British rider as he too targets more wins in 2024, with the title a realistic goal before a wheel is even turned in anger.

You could argue they’re the three favourites heading into 2024, but more names are out to prove a point. Aron Canet is craving a first Moto2™ win as he moves to Fantic Racing, with four-time Moto2™ race winner Celestino Vietti donning the famous Red Bull KTM Ajo colours as he goes out to add another title to Aki Ajo’s rapidly growing collection. We’ll also get to Ai Ogura tackling a Boscoscuro chassis for the first time as his MT Helmets – MSI adventure begins.

Other notable switches include Joe Roberts being back with American Racing and 2023 Rookie of the Year Sergio Garcia joining Ogura on an MT Helmets – MSI backed Boscoscuro. And there’s Filip Salač too, the Czech star moving to Elf Marc VDS Racing Team as he links up with Arbolino.

And that’s before we’ve got to our eye-catching list of rookies. Moto3™ World Champion Jaume Masia (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team), Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), Xavier Artigas (KLINT Forward Factory Team) and Mario Aji (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) all make the leap from lightweight class to intermediate class in 2024. Plenty of eyes will be fixed on their progress throughout the three days in Jerez!

Moto3™

Six of the top 10 from last year are remaining in Moto3™ for 2024 as we get set for what looks likely to be another phenomenal season of racing in the lightweight class. 2023’s star rookie David Alonso (CFMOTO Aspar Team) heads into the new campaign as the highest-placed returnee from last year, as the Colombian hunts more victories and another title charge.

Doing the same will be Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). Entering his third season following a strong sophomore campaign, the Spaniard heads into 2024 as one of the pre-season favourites after earning seven podiums in 2023, three of which were celebrated from the top step.

Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) is set for a fresh challenge after showing flashes of brilliance in 2023, with Collin Veijer coming into the new year ready to build on his excellent rookie campaign with the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP squad, a campaign that included that maiden win. All these riders finished inside the top seven in last year’s Championship, with Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) two more podium finishers inside last year’s top 10 who will be hungry for more success.

A few riders who claimed rostrums in 2023 who need to do it regularly include BOE Motorsports’ new recruit Joel Kelso, Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP). That’s a real mix of experience and youth, and speaking of the latter, seven rookies are ready to enter the fray!

2023 Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and JuniorGP™ title winner Angel Piqueras fills the seat Masia departed at Leopard Racing, but he’s been declared unfit for the Jerez Test. Taking his place will be former Moto3™ title-winner with Leopard, Lorenzo Dalla Porta.

Xabi Zurutuza is another rookie who makes a headline-grabbing move to Red Bull KTM Ajo, although the Spaniard will have to wait until a couple of rounds to make his race debut due to age limits. Elsewhere, Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia), Nicola Carraro (LEVELUP – MTA), Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Noah Dettwiler (CIP Green Power) and Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Aspar Team) make up the list of exciting rookies to enter the Grand Prix scene. David Almansa (Rivacold Snipers Team) is also entering his first full season, but he can’t fight for Rookie of the Year as he’s already gone over the maximum appeances in one season.

Three crucial days of testing are now underway in Jerez!