A £200,000 Aston Martin Brough Superior Bike For Sale With Iconic Auctioneers



Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan



A £200,000 Aston Martin Brough Superior Bike For Sale With Iconic AuctioneersThe first time ASTON MARTIN has put its name on a bike is the Aston Martin Brough Superior Amb001 Pro, for sale With Iconic Auctioneers on April 7th.

2023 Aston Martin Brough Superior AMB 001 PRO 997cc

Estimate: £150,000 – £200,000

Brand new and with power to weight ratio of a Formula 1 car.

The very first Aston Martin motorcycle in history represents the union of iconic Aston Martin design and Brough Superior’s state-of-the-art engineering. This track-only motorbike is reserved for only the greatest luxury motorcycle connoisseurs and those who love to live dangerously! It is highly collectable and a future classic says Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers.

Aston Martin’s Executive President and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, says: “This is what we believe a cutting-edge motorcycle should be, so we are very proud to see the Aston Martin wings on a motorcycle for the first time. The finished product is a truly beautiful motorcycle, a design and engineering work of art.”

This is the first time ever that Aston Martin has put its name on a motorcycle and this machine is number 8 of 88, the Chinese number of good luck! Developed by Aston Martin and Brough Superior with the aim of redefining perfection by using two companies known for their expertise. Built for track use only and available in two models, the completely sold out AMB 001 developing 180bhp and the almost sold out AMB 001 PRO that develops an impressive 225bhp.

A £200,000 Aston Martin Brough Superior Bike For Sale With Iconic AuctioneersThe AMB 001 PRO has a power to weight ratio similar to a Formula 1 car. They are hand-crafted at the Brough Superior facility in Toulouse in France and take up to two years from order to delivery. Only 88 examples were scheduled to be built.

It boasts a CNC aluminium frame and carbon fibre bodywork with a 225bhp 997cc V-twin and Garret turbocharger forced induction and is finished in Aston Martin racing livery of Verdant Jade and matte carbon fibre with Photon Lime accents. It comes to sale complete with Owner’s Manual, bike cover, bespoke paddock stand, battery and phone chargers.

This bike is part of the Spring Shuttleworth Sale on the 7th April at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP. It can be viewed online along with all the other Motorcycles in this sale at  www.iconicauctioneers.com , whilst in person viewing at the venue is available on Saturday 6th April.  Iconic Auctioneers are also inviting further entries for this sale along with its other two motorcycle auctions in 2024. For more information about their sales or to get a free no obligation quote for your motorcycles or collection, contact Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles on +44 (0) 7958 107974 or visit their website.

Link to the bike online

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2023-aston-martin-by-brough-superior-amb-001-pro-rec13329-3-shuttle-0424?pn=1&el=22520&pp=100

