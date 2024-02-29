Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsElectric MotorcyclesNEW ELECTRIC 10Ten SET TO SHOCK

NEW ELECTRIC 10Ten SET TO SHOCK

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

NEW ELECTRIC 10Ten SET TO SHOCK

New Electric 10ten Set To ShockThe new 10Ten MXE-RS is a youth-size electric MX model poised to revolutionize the scene.

Scheduled for delivery in June 2024, this cutting-edge offering has been meticulously crafted over two years by Dualways’ expert in-house development team in the UK, with a singular focus on delivering unparalleled quality and performance to the club racing and leisure riding sectors, all at a remarkably competitive price.

Boasting the highly-rated Bafang 5.5kW motor and controller, plus a premium quality LG battery, the MXE-RS promises a powerful and exhilarating ride, with wheel size options in 12/12 and 14/12 configurations,

Dualways invites enthusiasts to join the ranks of the new 10Ten racing team, with full details of the program to be unveiled later this year.

Both sizes available in grey/black and red/black.

For more information, visit www.dualways.com
New Electric 10ten Set To Shock

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
MTR launches new motorcycle helmet line up exclusively available at Louis Moto

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Mtr Launches New Motorcycle Helmet Line Up Exclusively Available At Louis Moto

MTR launches new motorcycle helmet line up exclusively available at Louis...

Frank Duggan - 0