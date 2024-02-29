New Electric 10ten Set To Shock

The new 10Ten MXE-RS is a youth-size electric MX model poised to revolutionize the scene.

Scheduled for delivery in June 2024, this cutting-edge offering has been meticulously crafted over two years by Dualways’ expert in-house development team in the UK, with a singular focus on delivering unparalleled quality and performance to the club racing and leisure riding sectors, all at a remarkably competitive price.

Boasting the highly-rated Bafang 5.5kW motor and controller, plus a premium quality LG battery, the MXE-RS promises a powerful and exhilarating ride, with wheel size options in 12/12 and 14/12 configurations,

Dualways invites enthusiasts to join the ranks of the new 10Ten racing team, with full details of the program to be unveiled later this year.

Both sizes available in grey/black and red/black.

For more information, visit www.dualways.com

