Friday Night Lights: Pit Stop Challenge Set For Day Prior To The Daytona 200

The Third Annual Pit Stop Challenge Will Take Place On Friday, March 8 In Victory Lane At Daytona International Speedway

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, will host the third annual Pit Stop Challenge on Friday, March 8, in advance of the 82nd running of the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway on March 9.

With weather forcing last year’s event to be moved to the FanZone, this year’s Pit Stop Challenge will relocate back to the original and popular site in the friendly confines of the Speedway’s iconic Victory Lane.

The pit crews from the five fastest qualifiers for Saturday’s Daytona 200 will go at it in the team vs. team Pit Stop Challenge with the winning team walking away with the lion’s share of the $15,000 purse.

While giving the teams the opportunity to do battle, the Pit Stop Challenge also allows spectators to get a close-up look at what goes into a winning pit stop in the Daytona 200 as the teams change both wheels, simulate filling the motorcycle with gas and then push their motorcycles across the timing strip for the fastest time. Make a mistake and the penalty is harsh with teams facing disqualification if an axle nut isn’t tightened.

“The Pit Stop Challenge has proven to be popular with the fans, and the teams also enjoy the competition with their peers,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The teams get a nice payout and bragging rights for a year, and the fans get to see up close exactly what goes into a Daytona 200 pit stop.”

The winning team will take home $7500 with second place paying $4500 and third getting $3000. In addition to the cash, the winning team will also get $1000 worth of VP fuel and $1000 worth of Cardo’s new Edge DUO and two Edgephones.

MotoAmerica would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the third annual Pit Stop Challenge: Dunlop, Pirelli, Motion Pro, Millennium Technologies, Coatzy Moto, San Jose BMW, Liqui Moly, E3 Spark Plugs, Mission Foods, REV’IT!, S&S Cycle, Parts Unlimited, R&G Racing, Honda Red Rider Rewards, Cometic Gaskets, VP Racing and Cardo.