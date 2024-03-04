Moto3: a field full of contenders

Six of the top 10 from last year return to Moto3™ for another season, with 2023’s star rookie David Alonso (CFMOTO Aspar Team) likely a favourite on the way in, but fellow sophomore Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was quickest in testing.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), meanwhile, enters his third season as another pre-season favourite after leading the way for much of 2023, and the likes of Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) and Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) have already shown their speed at the front and won Grands Prix.

Then there are those with podiums looking for wins, like David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports), his new teammate Joel Kelso and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), as well as the veterans like Tatsuki Suzuki, now at Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP, who have a point to prove too.

In terms of rookies, we wait to see if 2023 Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup and JuniorGP™ title winner Angel Piqueras will be passed fit to debut with Leopard Racing after a pre-season training injury, and we know we’ll have to wait to see Xabi Zurutuza at Red Bull KTM Ajo as he is not yet at the age limit. Tatchakorn Buasri (Honda Team Asia), Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Noah Dettwiler (CIP Green Power) and Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Aspar Team) complete the list of exciting rookies to enter the Grand Prix scene. David Almansa (Rivacold Snipers Team) has already made too many appearances to fight for Rookie of the Year.

Who will take those first 25 points? Tune in for the season opener on Sunday as we find out!