Moto2: Can Aldeguer pick up where he left off?

Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) went on a serious run at the end of 2023, and despite that not ultimately proving enough to challenge for the crown, it was enough to make most believe he starts 2024 as the favourite for this one.

His performances in testing also did little to dispel that as the Pirelli era begins, but there is a strong field looking to get in the way.

Last year’s runner up Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) will be looking to go one better, and Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) wants that race win – and then another, and another in a serious challenge for the crown. Celestino Vietti also moves to the coveted Red Bull KTM Ajo seat left by reigning Champion Pedro Acosta, and there’s more teased by testing: Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) was just 0.044s adrift of Aldeguer, and Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) within the same tenth in third. Add in the likes of long-term frontrunners Jake Dixon (CFMoto Aspar Team) and Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp) and the season promises much.

The rookies, meanwhile, are an interesting bunch too. Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Öncü was top of the debutants in Jerez, but he’ll be battling a raft of former rivals in the fight for Rookie of the Year: reigning Moto3™ Champion Jaume Masia (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team), runner up Ayumu Sasaki (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team), Mario Aji (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), Xavi Artigas (KLINT Forward Factory Team) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), as well as European Moto2™ Champ Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

The first showdown kicks off just before sundown in Qatar, so tune in for the first Moto2™ race of the year this Sunday!