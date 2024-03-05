Husqvarna Motorcycles Confirms Svartpilen 801 Production For 2024

All new naked motorcycle to be unveiled to the world on 19th March.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is looking forward to the highly anticipated unveiling of its latest and largest displacement street machine – the 2024 Svartpilen 801 – on 19th March. The all-new middleweight model has been engineered to deliver a powerful combination of performance, agility and contemporary style to take riding to even greater heights.

Weighing just 181 kg and powered by a compact, parallel-twin engine producing 105 hp, the Svartpilen 801 offers a dynamic power-to-weight ratio. The versatility of the Svartpilen 801 is enhanced further by state-of-the-art electronic rider aids, including Easy Shift – for seamless gear changes – as standard. A class-leading technology package meanwhile maximises the riding experience and safety throughout every ride. As part of an extensive testing process, the Svartpilen 801 prototype was ridden on both a flat-track oval and an ice track. This diverse programme of sideways action and stunning ice rides on spiked tyres played a vital role in developing a truly versatile motorcycle that encourages riders to escape the ordinary.

The distinct and minimalist style of the new Svartpilen 801 is achieved by a selection of striking components that combine to create a unique, scrambler-inspired motorcycle. Slimline ergonomic bodywork wraps neatly around the frame and torque-rich engine allowing unrestricted movement for the rider, while the steering damper and adjustable WP suspension provide exceptional comfort on every ride.

The full specification, imagery and technical data for the new Svartpilen 801 will be released on Tuesday 19th March 2024.

