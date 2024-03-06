Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeHelmetsAirohAIROH's Matryx helmet wins the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

AIROH’s Matryx helmet wins the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

AIROH’s Matryx helmet wins the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2024

Airoh's Matryx Helmet Wins The Prestigious If Design Award 2024 The AIROH Matryx helmet is the winning product of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, one of the most world-renowned design prizes.

AIROH, an Italian company benchmark in the motorcycling helmet filed, has won the prestigious international design award iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 with the Matryx helmet, a top-of-the-range helmet aimed at the on-road segment. The selection was made by a 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world.

«We are so proud to have won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, and even more to have obtained it thanks to the Matryx helmet. – comments Antonio Locatelli, CEO of AIROH – A model that represents a combination of design and technology in our collection».

For over 70 years iF Design has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design, renowned worldwide for outstanding design service and its prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD, every year, rewards the most deserving projects, divided by countries and product categories. A real seal of aesthetic quality, which recognizes the uniqueness of a project and its importance in terms of style, so much so as to be inspiration for trends and design.

Airoh's Matryx Helmet Wins The Prestigious If Design Award 2024

The Matryx helmet is AIROH’s full face proposal for the on-road segment, that features a striking design. It was developed and tested inside the futuristic AIROH wind tunnel, not only to guarantee optimal acoustics and thermoregulation, but also to optimize its aerodynamics. Thanks above all to these testes, its decisive and aggressive lines were created to be an aesthetic and functional plus.

For more information about AIROH: https://www.airoh.com/Airoh's Matryx Helmet Wins The Prestigious If Design Award 2024

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
New Find It Fix It Flog It on UKTV
Next article
Daytona Preview: The 200? It’s Anybody’s Guess

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Todd Set For Milwaukee Bmw International Roads Debut At North West 200

Todd Set For Milwaukee BMW International Roads Debut at North West...

Frank Duggan - 0