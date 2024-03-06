Airoh's Matryx Helmet Wins The Prestigious If Design Award 2024

The AIROH Matryx helmet is the winning product of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, one of the most world-renowned design prizes.

AIROH, an Italian company benchmark in the motorcycling helmet filed, has won the prestigious international design award iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 with the Matryx helmet, a top-of-the-range helmet aimed at the on-road segment. The selection was made by a 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world.

«We are so proud to have won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, and even more to have obtained it thanks to the Matryx helmet. – comments Antonio Locatelli, CEO of AIROH – A model that represents a combination of design and technology in our collection».

For over 70 years iF Design has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design, renowned worldwide for outstanding design service and its prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD, every year, rewards the most deserving projects, divided by countries and product categories. A real seal of aesthetic quality, which recognizes the uniqueness of a project and its importance in terms of style, so much so as to be inspiration for trends and design.

The Matryx helmet is AIROH’s full face proposal for the on-road segment, that features a striking design. It was developed and tested inside the futuristic AIROH wind tunnel, not only to guarantee optimal acoustics and thermoregulation, but also to optimize its aerodynamics. Thanks above all to these testes, its decisive and aggressive lines were created to be an aesthetic and functional plus.

For more information about AIROH: https://www.airoh.com/