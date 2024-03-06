Todd Set For Milwaukee BMW International Roads Debut at North West 200

TAS Racing is delighted to confirm its participation at the 2024 International North West 200 in May with Davey Todd signed up to ride Milwaukee sponsored BMW Motorrad machinery.

Todd will campaign TAS Racing prepared Milwaukee BMW M1000RR bikes in the Superbike and Superstock classes, in a welcome return to the North Coast for all parties on the vivid red Milwaukee liveried German machinery.

Todd joined the TAS Racing team towards the end of last season in preparation for his 2024 campaign, and is delighted at the prospect of racing Milwaukee branded machinery at the famous Triangle circuit, on Northern Ireland’s picturesque North Coast.

Davey Todd #74

MILWAUKEE BMW MOTORRAD

“This has been something that I’ve discussed about doing with Philip Neill from TAS Racing for a few years and having previously had some personal support from Milwaukee – we now arrive at the NW200 as a strong team on BMW’s M1000RRs. I’ve seen first-hand the success of both the team and the M1000RR on the roads, so it’s my plan to be part of that success story, and no better place than in front of the Irish fans at the NW200. It’s a great event with big atmosphere, and speed, on those straights into Coleraine and Portrush. The Milwaukee BMWs will be just the job.”

DALE McELVEEN MANAGING DIRECTOR, UK & IRELAND, TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES

“Davey is a rider who we have admired for a number of seasons, both in British championship and also on the International Roads. The North West has a big impact on the local economy as Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event – so in terms of brand presence, we cannot wait to see him aboard Milwaukee branded machinery in front of all those local and international fans.”

PHILIP NEILL TEAM PRINCIPAL, TAS RACING

“It’s no secret the NW200 has always been one of our favourite events and with 2024 being our 25th anniversary season, we look forward to this year’s event more than ever. To achieve 30 victories around the North West Triangle with a selection of fantastic riders is a dream come true for both my Father and I. We now look forward to trying to add to that number this year on a range of Milwaukee BMW machinery. On reaching this landmark, we are more aware than ever of the importance of a great team, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our team members and sponsors who have quite simply made this success possible.

Davey is an exciting prospect for us with already proven capabilities and we look forward to working with him this year together with continued support from Milwaukee and BMW Motorrad.”