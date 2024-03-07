AIROH at the Salon du 2 Roues 2024 presents its new proposals for the road and off-road segments, as well as an entire renewed collection.

At the long-awaited event in Lyon, AIROH officially opens the 2024 motorcycle season with its renewed collection. For the road segment, best sellers such as Matryx and Connor accompany new models like Commander 2 and J 110. For dirt road enthusiasts, Twist 3 and Aviator Ace 2 helmets introduce the provision for Bluetooth communication systems, in the off-road segment. A collection entirely ECE 22 06 approved, also renewed for graphics and color variants.

AIROH could not miss the Lyon event which officially opens the motorcycle season. Precisely at the 2024 Salon du 2 Roues the Italian brand presents its new helmets’ collection, entirely ECE 2206 approved, proposed for both road and off-road riders.

Best sellers such as Matryx and Connor are flanked by new proposals such as Commander 2 and J 110, as well as Twist 3 and Aviator Ace 2 for the off-road segment, not to mention the renewed graphic and color variants. A wide proposal that will certainly meet the needs of every type of riders.

All the new proposals are exhibited at 2024 SALON DU 2 ROUES at the AIROH booth, hall 4 booth 5D.

ADVENTURES AND STYLE ON THE ROAD AND ON THE TRACK

We start from the renewed Commander 2 adventure helmet, and then move on to the new versatile J 110, an urban jet which with a simple gesture can easily become a full-face helmet in all respects, flanked by the now iconic Connor and Matryx, recent winner of an important and international prize, the 2024 iF Design Award.

Soon to be released, Spark 2 will also be displayed, present in all its captivating graphic and color variants. The Lyon event will also be a showcase for the preview of two other new helmets: the racing proposal GP 800, and the flip up Mathisse II.

ALWAYS ON AIR EVEN ON DIRT ROAD

The company pays great attention to the road segment, but naturally an evolution regarding the off-road sector cannot be missing. There are two new proposals, Twist 3 and Aviator Ace 2, both predisposed for Bluetooth communication systems, a real revolution in the off-road segment.

Naturally, there will also be the best sellers Aviator 3 and Strycker, to complete the proposal, the Wraaap model.

