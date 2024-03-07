Talking points & photocalls: the Thursday dispatch from Doha

Here we go! The world’s most exciting sport is back, and with quite a bang. Announcements, headlines, quotes, photocalls… Thursday at the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar had it all.

We started with news that the Grand Prix won Best GP of 2023, before the first two press conferences of the season gave us plenty more to talk about.

The first was the top three finishers last season; reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), before the second saw Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) joined by Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). The first words from each are below!

Then, some key news was confirmed: every Tissot Sprint and MotoGP™ Grand Prix race will be shown live across the U.S. in 2024 thanks to a new partnership announced on Thursday evening Doha time. That was as the classes of 2024 were getting suited and booted for their annual photocall – the stunning results of which, including the behind the scenes, can be seen below.

Take a look through some of the highlights from a packed Thursday and then gear up for the first track action of the season on Friday! Who’s heading into the first Q2 of the year? Tune in for FP1 at 15:45 (UTC+3), before Practice decides those first ten riders heading into the qualifying shootout at 20:00.

PECCO BAGNAIA

How do you feel?

“We arrive here in great shape. We worked perfectly in the test, we managed to do all the job that we were planning and the feeling on the new bike is quite good. For sure we just finished five days of testing, so we need more laps on it, but the feeling is very positive.

“It looks like the bike is competitive right now. I am happy with renewing my contract, it is something which is important to me and is important to Ducati. Having a clear mindset is better and I can focus on my results.”

JORGE MARTIN

After an amazing season in 2023 fighting for the title, do you feel better equipped to fight for it [this season] after that experience?

“I’m happy to be back here again, for sure last season was great but it’s in the past and we’re in the present, so we have to work hard. Testing was good. I feel better on the new bike, we are faster. I still think – as Pecco said – that we need more laps, but we’re really competitive straight away, so this is good because in other years we’ve struggled at the beginning. I’m focused, and I think I did a great job in winter. I feel prepared for everything, so let’s go for it.”

MARCO BEZZECCHI

Do you feel there are more eyes on you this year?

“Yes, for sure but as Jorge said last year is the past and I have to focus on this year. As you said, in Sepang I struggled a bit but in the test here at Doha I felt better and I was starting to understand how to ride the new bike. I still have to change my riding style a bit but I am working on it and will try to be competitive and fast.”

FABIO QUARTARARO Do you start the season with more optimism than 2023?

“I think we’ve made steps in the way we’re working, the mentality inside the team is completely different. I think we’ve taken a step, but everyone has taken a step, so this is a little bit of why we’re struggling right now. But I think that we need more time, the new engineers are doing a really great job. I think that right now we’re still far away, we’re not in a position to fight, not in the position we want to be in. But we will give our best from the start until the end.”

MARC MARQUEZ How much has this new challenge motivated you through the winter, and can you fight for the win or the podium? “Yeah of course it was a completely different preseason, because I was used to trying things with the bike but this season was completely opposite. I was focused on myself and tried to adapt my riding style to the new bike. “From the beginning I felt not bad but there is still many things to learn and improve, especially learn from the top guys inside the Ducati. I feel comfortable, I am not ready to fight for the podium or the victory but step by step we need to create a base and understand where we are.”