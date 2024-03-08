Runners and Riders: Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list announced

The provisional entry list has today (Friday) been revealed for the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which gets underway with the fresh challenge of Circuito de Navarra in Northern Spain next month.

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell will defend his #1 plate with Honda Racing UK after his headline move to the team, which is targeting a first title since 2013. Should he retain the crown, Bridewell would be the first rider in Bennetts BSB history to win consecutive crowns with different manufacturers. He is joined by Andrew Irwin and Dean Harrison as the Louth-based team returns to a three-rider line-up.

Bridewell claimed the title by just half a point in Bennetts BSB’s closest ever title fight and his closest rival Glenn Irwin returns once again with the PBM Racing Team. The Team is now led by Jordan and Frank Bird following the loss of their father Paul last year, and they aim to replicate his success.

Previous title-winners OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing continues with its line-up from last season with Kyle Ryde, who finished third last season, again joined by Ryan Vickers, who became a race winner in 2023.

Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki signed established title contender Jason O’Halloran over the winter, and the Australian goes green for the first time in his career. Max Cook who impressed last year in his rookie campaign with the team joins him on the opposite side of the garage.

Leon Haslam was the top BMW contender in last year’s standings and the 2018 champion is back for more this season after announcing his ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad Team this week.

The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team has consistency in its line-up as double champion Josh Brookes returns alongside Peter Hickman.

The BMW bid is strengthened further by the return of Rory Skinner from the Moto2 World Championship as he joins the new-look Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad team as TAS Racing aims for success in its 25th season of competition.

Christian Iddon and Oxford Products Racing Ducati maintain their relationship into a second consecutive season, whilst 2015 Moto3 World champion Danny Kent moves to Yamaha, joining the McAMS Racing Yamaha team.

Lee Jackson had his strongest season to date in 2023 and he is reunited with his former Hawk Racing Team to line up at the MasterMac Honda alongside last season’s podium-finishing rookie Charlie Nesbitt.

Franco Bourne is another rider who debuted last season and he heads into his first full campaign in 2024 with the Rapid Honda team, with which he previously celebrated Superstock success.

TAG Honda also brings a new rider into the class as Dutch contender Jaimie van Sikkelerus steps up from the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship to make his debut alongside Fraser Rogers.

GR Motosport enters its 29th season in the British Championship paddock by fielding a two-rider line-up; with the ever-popular Storm Stacey on the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki joined by previous Superstock champion Tom Neave on the STAFF Fluid Power Kawasaki.

Team Green also has a two-strong line-up this year at DAO Racing Kawasaki, expanding for the forthcoming season with Danny Buchan returning to Kawasaki alongside Brayden Elliott.

Two riders also lining up for their first full season in Bennetts BSB are Luke Hedger, as he joins CDH Racing Kawasaki and Louis Valleley, who joins the NP Racing Kawasaki Team.

New teams to feature full-time on the Bennetts BSB grid include C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda with Billy McConnell as he returns to the Superbike class. Meanwhile competing in the BSB Pathway specification are Cumins by Team IWR Honda with Alex Olsen and IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia with Lewis Rollo who makes his debut.

2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional entry list

1 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK 2 Glenn Irwin GBR PBM Racing Team Ducati 3 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda 5 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK 7 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 8 Lewis Rollo (P) GBR IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia 11 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad 14 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda 18 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK 21 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati 22 Jason O’Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki 23 Luke Hedger GBR CDH Racing Kawasaki 25 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 30 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki 51 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing Kawasaki 52 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing Yamaha 54 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda 55 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing Kawasaki 60 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad 68 Tom Neave GBR STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasaki 74 Jaimie van Sikkelerus (P) NED TAG Honda 75 Alex Olsen (P) GBR Cumins by Team IWR Honda 77 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing 79 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki 83 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 86 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda 89 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda 91 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad

* P denotes BSB Pathway specification

