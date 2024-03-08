Runners and Riders: Bennetts British Superbike Championship entry list announced

The provisional entry list has today (Friday) been revealed for the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, which gets underway with the fresh challenge of Circuito de Navarra in Northern Spain next month.
Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell will defend his #1 plate with Honda Racing UK after his headline move to the team, which is targeting a first title since 2013. Should he retain the crown, Bridewell would be the first rider in Bennetts BSB history to win consecutive crowns with different manufacturers. He is joined by Andrew Irwin and Dean Harrison as the Louth-based team returns to a three-rider line-up.
Bridewell claimed the title by just half a point in Bennetts BSB’s closest ever title fight and his closest rival Glenn Irwin returns once again with the PBM Racing Team. The Team is now led by Jordan and Frank Bird following the loss of their father Paul last year, and they aim to replicate his success.
Previous title-winners OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing continues with its line-up from last season with Kyle Ryde, who finished third last season, again joined by Ryan Vickers, who became a race winner in 2023.
Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki signed established title contender Jason O’Halloran over the winter, and the Australian goes green for the first time in his career. Max Cook who impressed last year in his rookie campaign with the team joins him on the opposite side of the garage.
Leon Haslam was the top BMW contender in last year’s standings and the 2018 champion is back for more this season after announcing his ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad Team this week.
The FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team has consistency in its line-up as double champion Josh Brookes returns alongside Peter Hickman.
The BMW bid is strengthened further by the return of Rory Skinner from the Moto2 World Championship as he joins the new-look Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad team as TAS Racing aims for success in its 25th season of competition.
Christian Iddon and Oxford Products Racing Ducati maintain their relationship into a second consecutive season, whilst 2015 Moto3 World champion Danny Kent moves to Yamaha, joining the McAMS Racing Yamaha team.
Lee Jackson had his strongest season to date in 2023 and he is reunited with his former Hawk Racing Team to line up at the MasterMac Honda alongside last season’s podium-finishing rookie Charlie Nesbitt.
Franco Bourne is another rider who debuted last season and he heads into his first full campaign in 2024 with the Rapid Honda team, with which he previously celebrated Superstock success.
TAG Honda also brings a new rider into the class as Dutch contender Jaimie van Sikkelerus steps up from the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship to make his debut alongside Fraser Rogers.
GR Motosport enters its 29th season in the British Championship paddock by fielding a two-rider line-up; with the ever-popular Storm Stacey on the LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki joined by previous Superstock champion Tom Neave on the STAFF Fluid Power Kawasaki.
Team Green also has a two-strong line-up this year at DAO Racing Kawasaki, expanding for the forthcoming season with Danny Buchan returning to Kawasaki alongside Brayden Elliott.
Two riders also lining up for their first full season in Bennetts BSB are Luke Hedger, as he joins CDH Racing Kawasaki and Louis Valleley, who joins the NP Racing Kawasaki Team.
New teams to feature full-time on the Bennetts BSB grid include C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda with Billy McConnell as he returns to the Superbike class. Meanwhile competing in the BSB Pathway specification are Cumins by Team IWR Honda with Alex Olsen and IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia with Lewis Rollo who makes his debut.
2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional entry list
|1
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|PBM Racing Team Ducati
|3
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/Look Forward Racing Honda
|5
|Dean Harrison
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|7
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|8
|Lewis Rollo (P)
|GBR
|IN Competition SENCAT Aprilia
|11
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad
|14
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|18
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK
|21
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|22
|Jason O’Halloran
|AUS
|Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki
|23
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|CDH Racing Kawasaki
|25
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|30
|Max Cook
|GBR
|Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki
|51
|Brayden Elliott
|AUS
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|52
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing Yamaha
|54
|Franco Bourne
|GBR
|Rapid Honda
|55
|Louis Valleley
|GBR
|NP Racing Kawasaki
|60
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|FHO Racing BMW Motorrad
|68
|Tom Neave
|GBR
|STAUFF Fluid Power Kawasaki
|74
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus (P)
|NED
|TAG Honda
|75
|Alex Olsen (P)
|GBR
|Cumins by Team IWR Honda
|77
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing
|79
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|83
|Danny Buchan
|GBR
|DAO Racing Kawasaki
|86
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda
|89
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda
|91
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad
* P denotes BSB Pathway specification
For more information on the Bennetts British Superbike Championship visit www.britishsuperbike.com