Holgado takes the spoils on Friday with a new lap record

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Holgado Takes The Spoils On Friday With A New Lap RecordAfter Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) topped the very first session of the season, that new Free Practice for Moto3™, the first Q2-timed session for the class saw Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) come out on top with a new lap record: a mighty 2’03.606.

As the Pirelli era begins, it remains close as ever. In second comes Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) who was 0.063s adrift, with Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) only a further 0.106s behind to round out the top three. Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) takes fourth ahead of Ortola, with Riccardo Rossi (CIP Green Power) sixth ahead of David Alonso (CFMOTO Aspar Team) and Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA).

It remains open for the field as we head into Saturday. The provisional Q2 entrants get confirmed in P2, so tune in for that from 12:10 (UTC+3) before qualifying from 16:50!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

