Masia top in the rain, Aldeguer reigns in the morning

Masia top in the rain, Aldeguer reigns in the morning

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Masia top in the rain, Aldeguer reigns in the morning

Masia Top In The Rain, Aldeguer Reigns In The MorningIn the dry Free Practice session on Friday morning, Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) showed exactly why he’s a favourite for the crown as he started the season on top. Still, he only narrowly beat Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) by 0.034s to top the opening session of the year, as Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) took P3. But that was Free Practice, before rain came down and changed the game once the times began to count for Q2.

That Practice 1, the first deciding the combinde times, saw a slow start as the rain hit just before bikes went on track. Xavier Artigas (KLINT Forward Factory Team), Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team) headed out for a spin, but by the end of play the fourth rider to set a time took over on top: rookie and reigning Moto3™ Champion Jaume Masia(Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team). Bendsneyder finished in second to make it a Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team one-two in the wet, as Artigas claimed P3. Rounding out the riders who actually set times in Practice 1 was Alex Escrig (KLINT Forward Factory Team).

Moto2™ will be back on track for a very decisive P2 at 13:15 local time (UTC +3) to define the 14 riders who will progress to Q2. Then tune in for qualifying beginning at 17:45!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Holgado takes the spoils on Friday with a new lap record
Martin, Espargaro, Acosta & Marc Marquez steal the headlines on Day 1

2024 Triumph Triple Trophy Competition Launches In Moto2

2024 Triumph Triple Trophy competition launches in Moto2

