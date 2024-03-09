Holgado keeps the roll going with first pole of 2024

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) is on pole position for the opening Grand Prix after setting a remarkable 2:02.276 to underline his pace this season.

The Spaniard’s impressive lap time put him 0.265 clear of Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), with only another 0.055 back to Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as it closed up.

The lap times in Q2 were instantly fast, with Ortola setting an incredible 2:02.541 on his second lap of Qualifying – breaking the all-time lap record by 0.924. However, on the second run, Holgado was able to carve his way through the field, setting a time another 0.265 quicker.

At the start of row two will be Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), ahead of fellow Honda Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team). Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) rounds out the second row in sixth after a strong Qualifying for the Australian.

Riccardo Rossi heads row three ahead of Championship favourite David Alonso(CFMOTO Aspar Team), with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Vicente Perez will start in ninth, setting his personal best lap time of the weekend as he subs for Xabi Zurutuza due to age limits. The fourth row will have Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) beginning the race in 10th place, and he’ll be another looking for more when the lights go out.

The next time the Moto3™ Field will be on track is for the first Grand Prix of the season on Sunday at 17:00, so make sure you keep up to date and tune in on motogp.com.