Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsHolgado keeps the roll going with first pole of 2024

Holgado keeps the roll going with first pole of 2024

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Holgado keeps the roll going with first pole of 2024

Holgado Keeps The Roll Going With First Pole Of 2024Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) is on pole position for the opening Grand Prix after setting a remarkable 2:02.276 to underline his pace this season.

The Spaniard’s impressive lap time put him 0.265 clear of Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), with only another 0.055 back to Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as it closed up.

The lap times in Q2 were instantly fast, with Ortola setting an incredible 2:02.541 on his second lap of Qualifying – breaking the all-time lap record by 0.924. However, on the second run, Holgado was able to carve his way through the field, setting a time another 0.265 quicker.

At the start of row two will be Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), ahead of fellow Honda Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team). Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) rounds out the second row in sixth after a strong Qualifying for the Australian.

Riccardo Rossi heads row three ahead of Championship favourite David Alonso(CFMOTO Aspar Team), with Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Vicente Perez will start in ninth, setting his personal best lap time of the weekend as he subs for Xabi Zurutuza due to age limits. The fourth row will have Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) beginning the race in 10th place, and he’ll be another looking for more when the lights go out.

The next time the Moto3™ Field will be on track is for the first Grand Prix of the season on Sunday at 17:00, so make sure you keep up to date and tune in on motogp.com.Holgado Keeps The Roll Going With First Pole Of 2024

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Click here for more info on RST Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Previous article
Hundredths in it: Martin snatches lap record pole from Espargaro and Bastianini
Next article
Canet grabs pole from Lopez, Aldeguer starts tenth after penalty

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Martin Holds Off Binder And Espargaro In The Opening Gambit Of 2024

Martin holds off Binder and Espargaro in the opening gambit of...

Frank Duggan - 0