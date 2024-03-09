Martin holds off Binder and Espargaro in the opening gambit of 2024

Three factories on the Tissot Sprint podium, Bagnaia and Marc Marquez just off it… storylines abound on Saturday at Lusail.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) started 2024 with a statement ride – arguably a signature one – as the number 89 shot out the blocks to take the first Tissot Sprint win of the year. Harried all the way home by Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Martin held firm under pressure for Sprint win 10 of his career.

Binder had his own pressure right to the flag too, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) battling past both Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) on his way to taking third, right on the KTM’s tail and making it three factories on the first rostrum of the season.

Binder had a storming start up from fourth to tag onto the back of Martin immediately, with the number 89 taking the holeshot and getting the hammer down but still not able to shake the South African. Espargaro lost out initially from his P2 on the grid but then started to pull it back, taking fourth from Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) and then third place back from Bagnaia.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez and Gresini teammate Alex Marquez were in the thick of the battle with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team). Eventually, Marc Marquez was able to make it stick and headed off in pursuit of Bastianini on the rear of the front group, and not too long after that Diggia was sadly out of the battle after a strange and initially dramatic crash, but rider ok.

At the front, Martin rolled on. But he wasn’t getting away. Binder was still very much in touch, and Bagnaia was on the move too as he dispatched Espargaro to move into third. The next move then came in from Marc Marquez, with Bastianini slightly wide and the number 93 needing no second invitation.

By five laps to go, the eight-time World Champion was attacking Espargaro and past him at the end of the straight, as Martin seemed to have the hammer down at the front. But there was still no breakaway from the number 89. The chasers responded, with Binder holding firm ahead of Bagnaia, Marc Marquez and Espargaro. Bastianini, however, started to fade slightly from that group.

A moment for Marc Marquez, capitalised on by Espargaro as the Aprilia struck again, narrowed that gap to Bastianini, however. And that was key for the final lap battle, with Espargaro able to keep it, keep the hammer down, and then home in on the leading trio. It was a four-rider battle for the podium with two to go.

The penultimate lap saw the Aprilia take on Bagnaia, but the reigning Champion cut back as Espargaro sailed wide. But onto the main straight the #41 then made it stick and got the hammer down enough to hold onto third into Turn 1, now with the next target locked on: Binder.

The KTM was chasing Martin, but a new problem was carving up the gap to tuck right onto his tail. Espargaro ate through the metres enough to almost give himself striking distance by the final corner, but it was just that bit too far for a move. Martin crossed the line for a statement tenth Sprint win to start the season ahead, with Binder taking that second and Espargaro forced for settle for that third.

Reigning Champion Bagnaia likewise had to settle, in his case for fourth, with Marc Marquez next up. Bastianini crossed the line sixth, ahead of Alex Marquez in a lonelier seventh. The number 73 had had some close company from rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) in the latter stages, but was able to pull the gap back out.

Acosta, however, took an impressive P8 in his first MotoGP™ appearance – and he was the second RC16 on track. What can the number 31 do with a few more laps to get in the groove?

Ninth place went to Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing), with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) completing the top ten in a close group ahead of Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and a near photo-finish with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™). Check out the full results below!

That’s a wrap on a truly super Saturday. From the flurry of fast laps in the morning to a statement Sprint in the evening, there’s only even more to look forward to on Sunday. So join us from 20:00 (UTC +3) for the first Grand Prix of the season!