Alonso puts in poetic final lap to take first spoils of 2024

There’s been a lot of talk about David Alonso (CFMoto Aspar Team) in pre-season – usually next to the words “title favourite” – and the Colombian showed why in the first race of the season, picking his way up from fifth to a final corner attack on Dani Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) to secure those first 25 points of the year.

Holgado is another favourite for glory in 2024 but was forced to settle for second first time out, able to just stay ahead of an incredible charge up from P18 from Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), with the Japanese rider taking his second Grand Prix podium.

After some drama before lights out as David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) had an issue and had to wheel off the grid to start from pitlane, Holgado took the holeshot from pole as Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) held second and Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) slotted into third, but the latter duo would prove protagonists of some key drama not long after.

The race had settled into a classic Moto3™ leading group when, with 14 to go, Rueda lost it at Turn 1 – and with Ortola on the outside, nowhere to go. Both slid off and both were ok, and although Ortola was able to remount, they were out that fight at the front.

That freight train battle rolled on, but by five to go it was down to a group of 10: Holgado, Alonso, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Furusato, Riccardo Rossi (CIP – Green Power), Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA), Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP), Vicente Perez (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP).

Starting the final lap, Alonso was sixth as Holgado led Rossi and Furusato over the line. The Colombian then got past Fernandez, and in trying to take it back the Leopard rider then slid out, with Perez caught in the crossfire. Riders ok, but out the fight.

Alonso’s next target was Rossi and the number 80 sliced through and then tagged onto the back of Furusato and Holgado. He didn’t waste time making another move either, getting past the number 72 to home in on the leader as the final corner fast approached.

Then, he sent it – and kept it. Tucking in on the drag to the line, Alonso wins the first Grand Prix of the season to deny Holgado by hundredths, with two of the key pre-season favourites starting the year right in the spotlight. Furusato makes his own case for the season we could expect too with that stunning charge up from P18 on the grid.

Rossi takes fourth ahead of Veijer and Nepa, with Suzuki a little further back in sixth – the last of the front group finishers. Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) takes P8, with Ortola able to recover from that crash with Rueda to slice back up to P9. Rookie Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) completed the top ten for an impressive debut.

Check out the full results below and then come back for more as Moto3™ takes on the rollercoaster at Portimao – with only two weeks to wait!