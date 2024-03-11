New Range and New UK Partnership for NEXX Helmets

Premium European helmet maker team-up with Motohaus Powersports to launch 2024 range

Premium European helmet brand, NEXX, are linking up with specialist distributor Motohaus Powersports to launch their 2024 range in the UK.

The new pairing means more choice for riders looking for a top-quality helmet at a competitive price, with the reassurance of full UK-based backup.

NEXX produces a wide range of premium helmets, covering most riding styles; from full-face race, road and touring models to adventure sports and open-face designs for urban riding.

For the 2024 riding season, NEXX has introduced its latest adventure helmet: the X.WED3. A real two-in-one, it converts from an off-road/adventure helmet to a full-face street riding lid without any tools, offering unbeatable value. It retails from just £329.99 with a multi-composite fibre shell and £509.99 in full carbon.

Joining it is the race ready X.R3R. Its lightweight shell has been aerodynamically optimised using virtual Computational Fluid Dynamics and wind-tunnel testing, for minimum air resistance. The X.R3R is also available in a choice of shells; an aramid fibre composite retailing at £349.99 and a full carbon version at £534.99. NEXX are one of only a handful of manufacturers to keep 100% of their production in Europe; their entire range is designed, developed and manufactured at their factory in Portugal. This strategy helps NEXX keep quality, fit and finish consistently high, whilst reducing development time, environmental impact and supply chain issues.

Motohaus has specialised in bringing premium motorcycle brands to the UK for a quarter of a century. They currently distribute Keis heated clothing, SW-Motech accessories, Bruhl dryers, ComfortAir seat cushions, Ventura luggage and SENA communications.

Alongside launching the NEXX 2024 range, their team will be providing full spares, warranty and technical support for UK customers, on the phone and online, from their Hampshire base.

See the line-up and learn more at nexx-helmet.co.uk