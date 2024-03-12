Search
Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Overland & Adventure Bike DaySunday 24th March
9am – 5pm

The cafe’s annual Overland & Adventure Bike Day, an all-day, all weather, all makes n’ models affair, is hosting the intrepid 2-wheel traveller Derek Mansfield as guest of the Ace sharing tips and advice.

With a wealth of knowledge and experience, stands and displays at the Ace include :-

Finding the simplest & most cost effective shipping solution to getting your motorbike to your destination and back, the team at James Cargo.

Along with the “I’m not lost, I’m just exploring” experts at Adventure Bike Shop

Courtesy the author Kumar Shah, prizes up for grabs at the Ace include copies of his book “Ride Your Dreams”, an account of his riding a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 motorcycle, beginning at the city of Vadodara in India, to the Ace.

Listen, revel and be immersed in a mix of the best rock and roll and rockabilly, blended with the London sub-culture sounds, broadcasting 24/7 on online radio and social media.

See you at the Ace !

