James Hillier and Bournemouth Kawasaki reunite for TT 2024

Kawasaki UK is excited to announce that James Hillier will be returning to Team Green for the 2024 Isle of Man TT, reuniting with long-time partner Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing to compete in the Supersport class aboard a 40th anniversary-liveried Ninja ZX-6R!

The pairing have enjoyed a rich history at the iconic event, securing multiple podium finishes together across multiple classes. However, it’s been the Supersport class where they have enjoyed the most success, scoring five podiums with the Ninja ZX-6R.

After several years away, the Bournemouth Kawasaki team is returning to the Isle of Man TT and will be partnering with Hillier once again. With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of the iconic Kawasaki Ninja brand, the team will be running the latest ZX-6R in the highly popular green, white and blue anniversary colours.

James Hillier:

“I’m excited to be back with Pete and the team at Bournemouth Kawasaki once again for the Supersport races. We collectively have a lot of knowledge and data after many years racing together and at the TT that’s a crucial element to being competitive.”

Pete Extance, Bournemouth Kawasaki Team Owner:

“We are really looking forward to our return to the Isle of Man TT as Bournemouth Kawasaki Racing, which we are proud to say is an in-house dealer effort. The TT is, without doubt, the best road race in the world, and we are over the moon to be back involved in 2024. It’s a great honour to be running James again, and even more so with the 40th Anniversary liveried Ninja machine. Big thanks to Kawasaki UK for the support.”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

“We are really happy to welcome James back into the Kawasaki fold for the Supersport races this year. Together with Pete and the Bournemouth Kawasaki team we have collectively enjoyed a great deal of success over the years, so we are really hopeful of more trophies in 2024! We’d like to thank both Pete and James for pulling this together, and we can’t wait to see him head off down Bray Hill on what will be a stunning retro-themed Ninja ZX-6R!”