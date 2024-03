Having a London based bike show packed into a weekend is always going to be busy. The annual Devitt MCN London Motorcycle Show Feb 2024 was surely not a quiet affair.

Thousands of people flocked to see what new and exciting pieces of kit is being released out onto the motorcycling world.

Words and pics by Matt – check out his Bonneville T120 Black on instagram @thegentlemanbonnie

Read feature in post via the app