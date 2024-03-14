Introducing MXEP – MXGP to Develop Electric Class in 2026

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce the launch of a ground-breaking electric category in the world of MXGP. The MXEP will make its grand debut in 2026 as a support class to the FIM Motocross World Championship.

This new class will showcase prototype electric bikes across 6 rounds in Europe, running alongside MXGP events. As the pinnacle of motocross, MXGP weekends will serve as the ultimate worldwide platform to develop this new electric category.

Infront Moto Racing will work and collaborate very closely with the FIM and the MSMA to craft the regulations and the necessary infrastructure to establish the MXEP as an exhilarating championship. Once again MXGP will lead the charge in pioneering new initiatives with a focus on further enhancing the motocross experience for riders, fans, and manufacturers alike.

Infront Moto Racing CEO Luongo:

“We saw in the last few months and years that have been many developments into the electrification of bikes, so I think that it’s a good moment to put down the base of a new support class that will be fully dedicated to electric bikes. We don’t want to mix things [with regular machines], but to create a path for this technology to develop and continue to grow, and we will see how it develops. In the last few months many things have started without clear guidance on where it will go. I think that as the best and most modern platform for Motocross in the world, that MXGP should also embrace this new technology.

So we want to announce that in 2026 we want to create a new support race, in collaboration with the FIM and with the manufacturers, for a fully dedicated Electric World Championship that will be held alongside MXGP. We aim to run five or six races in Europe for this, so we have two years to work with the FIM and the manufacturers on the rules for the bikes and to define exactly what it shall be. It will help to complete the package of an MXGP weekend, and also help the manufacturers with a very professional platform to help develop these products which are already on the market to complete the portfolio for a manufacturer.”