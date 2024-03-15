Principal Insurance announced as Masters Superbike Championship title sponsor

The Masters Superbike Championship is delighted to announce the expansion of its partnership with Motorcycle Insurance specialists Principal Insurance, part of Howden, who are set to be the new title sponsors of the series

A multi-year deal between Mondello Park and Principal Insurance will see the championship operate under a new title as it becomes the Principal Insurance Masters Superbike Championship.

The Masters Championship achieved its biggest ever audience engagement towards the end of 2022 as the series reached a thrilling climax with the headline Superbike class being decided on the last corner of the last lap of the season. The championship, with the help of Principal Insurance, aim to continue that growth as Irish Motorcycle Racing recovers from its enforced 2023 lay-off.

Principal Insurance have been a mainstay of the Irish Motorcycle Insurance market since 2015, providing Irish motorcyclists, drivers, and homeowners with great value personal lines insurance but as part of Howden they have the opportunity to deliver additional insurance services to the market.

Speaking on the announcement of their increased involvement with the Masters Championship Aly Dixon, CEO of Principal Insurance, part of Howden said, “Following our longstanding association with motorbike racing, we are delighted to come onboard as the official title sponsor of the Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park this year. This sponsorship reflects our shared passion and our dedication to supporting the motorcycling community and being able to provide tailored insurance for motorcyclists.”

Robert Kennedy, CEO of Howden also said, “We are thrilled to support Principal Insurance, as the official partner of the Masters Superbike Championship. This partnership reinforces our commitment to the motorcycling community and beyond, bringing immense excitement and opportunity for the Howden brand in continuing our path to become the local broker of choice for client’s insurance and financial needs.”

The Masters Superbike Championship will run over seven weekends during 2024 with all events taking place at Mondello Park in County Kildare. The schedule begins with a pre-season test weekend in March followed by the opening race weekend on April 20th and 21st. The remaining race events will run, one per month, between April and September.

All Masters events will run under the Principal Insurance Masters title as will the main Superbike class. The Supersport championship will have the backing of Principal Insurance, part of Howden who be making their first foray into Motorcycle Racing sponsorship in Ireland. As part of their increased involvement in the championship Principal Insurance will contribute greatly to the promotion of the series and will run a number of customer promotional activities around the Masters events.

With a new title sponsor on board the Principal Insurance Masters Superbike Championship will be back with a bang on April 20th and 21st. tickets will be available from the Masters championship web site closer to the events and fans of the series can keep up to date with the championship build up on the championships social media channels.