Sustainable elegance and Ducati passion with the Smart 2.0 down jacket

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Sustainable elegance and Ducati passion with the Smart 2.0 down jacket

Sustainable Elegance And Ducati Passion With The Smart 2.0 Down JacketThe Ducati brand presents a line of casual garments combining style and functionality.

The Smart 2.0 down jacket is representative of Ducati’s desire to always offer innovative materials, in this case using recycled raw materials according to the principle of the circular economy. The appearance of this outerwear is designed for those who want a sober, contemporary look with details capable of expressing the typical care and attention of the Ducati world.

Sustainable Elegance And Ducati Passion With The Smart 2.0 Down JacketSmart 2.0. Green heart
The Smart 2.0 down jacket is the beating heart of the Smart line, a capsule in the Ducati apparel collection, which also includes pullovers and polo shirts. Garments characterised by a refined and minimal design, born from the idea of offering a high-quality line but suitable for everyday use. This down jacket also represents the latest frontier of innovation in the casual line of the Bologna based company, combining the best of everyday elegance and environmental responsibility.

Made with highly insulating thermal wadding from recycled plastic material, the padding of the Smart 2.0 down jacket uses THERMOLITE® technology, which guarantees maximum thermal comfort and wearability, while facilitating breathability. The choice of eco-friendly materials demonstrates Ducati’s attention to the environment, ensuring quality and distinctive style.

The aesthetics of the down jacket are enhanced by distinctive details, such as Ducati red accents on the zips and logo, while the contrasting custom lining adds a touch of uniqueness. The design is completed by a practical hood, which makes the Smart 2.0 down jacket an indispensable garment for facing the changing climatic conditions of the mid-season in style.
Sustainable Elegance And Ducati Passion With The Smart 2.0 Down JacketA contemporary lifestyle
Thanks to its versatility, the Smart 2.0 down jacket is suitable for those who want to combine their passion for the Ducati brand with their contemporary and responsible lifestyle. Available in men’s and women’s cuts, this garment is the ideal choice for free time and for those who prefer a casual look that is both high-performance and distinctive. The men’s down jacket is equipped with a custom red internal lining with three pockets, one of which is equipped with a zip. In the women’s model the internal lining is silver coloured and equipped with two pockets.

The Smart line, and in particular the Smart 2.0 down jacket, confirm Ducati’s commitment to offering products that go beyond motorcycling style, offering apparel solutions capable of meeting the needs of an attentive and dynamic public.

The new models of the Smart capsule are available at the Bologna based company’s sales network and online on the  Shop.Ducati.com website.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

Checkout Ducati Dealer - Ducati Manchester - ducatistore.co.uk

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

Frank Duggan - 0