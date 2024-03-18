Search
New Intercom For LS2 Helmets

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
New Intercom For Ls2 HelmetsVoice-operated, Bluetooth® intercom designed for LS2 Helmets.

Hands free and hassle free, the new LS2 4X intercom uses voice-control and Bluetooth® to make staying in touch on the road a breeze.

Co-developed with Cardo, and tailored specially for LS2 Helmets, it features sound by JBL, live intercom for up to four riders, Natural Voice Operation and much more.

A must-have for group rides and touring, the 4X allows live chat with up to four fellow riders at a range of up to 1.2km. Auto-Reconnecting Bluetooth® means if someone separates from the group, they will automatically rejoin when they’re back in range – no stopping at the side of the road and fiddling with buttons to reconnect.

Quick and easy to pair, the 4X will connect with a smartphone and GPS at the same time, so the user can make and receive calls, stream music and hear turn-by-turn directions simultaneously.
Truly hands-free, all this is done without ever having to press a button. Switching and selecting features, and controlling paired devices, can all be carried out with ‘Always On’ Natural Voice Operation; just say “hey Cardo”, tell the 4X what you want, and it will do the rest.

Powerful 40mm high-definition speakers engineered by JBL mean that favourite track, GPS instructions – and those from fellow riders – are all crystal clear. They feature a specially tuned music processor and three distinctive audio profiles.

For complete peace of mind, the 4X is – as you’d expect – fully weatherproof. The battery allows an impressive talk time of 13 hours, and it only takes 2 hours for a full recharge. Plus, if you need a quick top-up while on the road, just 20 minutes of charging provides 2 hours of talk time. New Intercom For Ls2 Helmets

Software updates are also easy. They can either be done Over-the-Air in the Cardo Connect smartphone app, or via computer with the supplied USB type C cable.

The LS2 4X retails at £239.99 (including VAT)and is compatible with the Advant, Advant X, Advant X Carbon, Infinity II and Vector II helmets.

Selected LS2 Helmet models are available with the 4X pre-installed, offering a significant cost saving as well as removing the need for fitting; for example the Advant X pre-fitted with the 4X retails at £429.99, a saving of over £100 compared to the price of purchasing the helmet and intercom separately (£299.99 + £239.99).

See the pre-installed models and full specs of the LS2 INTERCOM 4X at ls2helmets.comNew Intercom For Ls2 Helmets

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com

