New Intercom For Ls2 Helmets

Voice-operated, Bluetooth® intercom designed for LS2 Helmets.

Hands free and hassle free, the new LS2 4X intercom uses voice-control and Bluetooth® to make staying in touch on the road a breeze.

Co-developed with Cardo, and tailored specially for LS2 Helmets, it features sound by JBL, live intercom for up to four riders, Natural Voice Operation and much more.

A must-have for group rides and touring, the 4X allows live chat with up to four fellow riders at a range of up to 1.2km. Auto-Reconnecting Bluetooth® means if someone separates from the group, they will automatically rejoin when they’re back in range – no stopping at the side of the road and fiddling with buttons to reconnect.

Quick and easy to pair, the 4X will connect with a smartphone and GPS at the same time, so the user can make and receive calls, stream music and hear turn-by-turn directions simultaneously.



Truly hands-free, all this is done without ever having to press a button. Switching and selecting features, and controlling paired devices, can all be carried out with ‘Always On’ Natural Voice Operation; just say “hey Cardo”, tell the 4X what you want, and it will do the rest.

Powerful 40mm high-definition speakers engineered by JBL mean that favourite track, GPS instructions – and those from fellow riders – are all crystal clear. They feature a specially tuned music processor and three distinctive audio profiles.

For complete peace of mind, the 4X is – as you’d expect – fully weatherproof. The battery allows an impressive talk time of 13 hours, and it only takes 2 hours for a full recharge. Plus, if you need a quick top-up while on the road, just 20 minutes of charging provides 2 hours of talk time.

Software updates are also easy. They can either be done Over-the-Air in the Cardo Connect smartphone app, or via computer with the supplied USB type C cable.

The LS2 4X retails at £239.99 (including VAT)and is compatible with the Advant, Advant X, Advant X Carbon, Infinity II and Vector II helmets.

Selected LS2 Helmet models are available with the 4X pre-installed, offering a significant cost saving as well as removing the need for fitting; for example the Advant X pre-fitted with the 4X retails at £429.99, a saving of over £100 compared to the price of purchasing the helmet and intercom separately (£299.99 + £239.99).

See the pre-installed models and full specs of the LS2 INTERCOM 4X at ls2helmets.com