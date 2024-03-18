Award-winning FLEX polishing system launches at Halfords

The FLEX range of award-winning corded and cordless polishers are now available in Halfords. The power tool manufacturer, trusted by professionals throughout Europe and North America, has underlined its commitment to the UK by launching in a network of 80 Halfords stores across the country, and online.

Established for more than 100 years, FLEX is recognised for its reliable, high performance power tools, engineered in Germany and enjoyed across the world. The Halfords collaboration marks the first time that UK enthusiasts have been able to see and feel the quality of FLEX products first hand before purchasing.

Halfords stores stretching from Plymouth in the south to Inverness in the north, Ayr in the west to Norwich in the east will stock FLEX automotive rotary, orbital and random orbital free-running polishers, alongside the FLEX 1- and 2-Step Paint Refinishing System. Six polishers, three compounds and six sponges appear on dedicated FLEX stands in the regional Halfords locations and online, ideal for every skill level from beginner to intermediate and professional – all benefit from the engineering excellence, innovation and unbeatable performance unique to FLEX.

The six polishers available in Halfords are supported by the FLEX 1- and 2-Step Paint Refinishing Compounds, capable of rejuvenating paintwork in a one or two simple stages, the compounds remove scratches, swirls, oxidisation and marks. Through the FLEX process – cut, polish, and gloss – all three Paint Refinishing Compounds, and advanced sponges, allow users to achieve a scratch-free finish, restoring a lasting gloss to tired paintwork.

Online Halfords customers can spread the cost of purchasing FLEX products through Klarna, the popular interest-free all-in-one shopping app providing flexible payment options.

All FLEX products are built to last with a focus on longevity and sustainability embedded into their design, easy to repair, they enjoy an industry-leading three year warranty on both tools and batteries. Through a dedicated UK warranty and service centre, FLEX offers technical support, repair and a parts service, ensuring that, in the unlikely event of a failure, FLEX customers can complete the job in hand with minimal delay.

Benjamin Warcup, Managing Director FLEX (UK), said: “FLEX already provides its range of trusted, award-winning premium power tools to an extensive number of professionals throughout Europe and North America. Following massive investment, including the opening of a 15,000 square metre warehouse in Northamptonshire, the availability of FLEX products through Halfords means that our UK customers can now fully benefit from the pioneering approach and focus on quality that is unique to FLEX.”

A spokesperson for Halfords added: “We are delighted to welcome FLEX in-store, online and to the Halfords family. We believe its world class polishers and polishing systems will be hugely popular with our customers, we are excited to be the first retailer in the UK to have FLEX polishers available on the shelf, and store colleagues trained by FLEX.”

FLEX products can be purchased from 80 Halfords stores across the UK and online now – visit www.halfords.com to purchase, and visit www.flex-tools.com/en-gb to learn more about FLEX.