Yari Montella leads Championship charge into Pirelli Catalunya Round

All eyes will be on Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team), a double race winner, as he enters Barcelona.

Having secured all three of his victories in Australia, Montella will be eager to affirm his status as a title contender with another strong performance in Barcelona. MV Agusta had a commendable weekend at the 2023 Catalunya Round, clinching a victory and achieving three podium finishes throughout the event. Following his impressive showing in the season’s opening round, where he secured two podium finishes, Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) is one to watch out for.

The Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team, with a previous race win in Barcelona, holds the potential for another solid result, particularly with Adrian Huertas, who finished on the podium in the preceding race. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing), starting his 2024 season with a second-place finish in Race 1, will be eager to rebound from his DNF in Race 2 at Phillip Island. Having finished on the podium in 2023, he remains a contender for victory. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) also boasts a podium finish at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2022 and is determined to demonstrate his return to competitiveness after missing most of the 2023 season due to injury.