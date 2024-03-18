Carole Nash Sponsors Stafford

Longstanding classic motorcycle insurer provider Carole Nash is pleased to announce its return as headline sponsor at The International Classic MotorCycle Show and the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show in 2024.

The two shows in April and October, both held at Stafford Country Showground, are the largest classic motorcycle gatherings in the world and are must-do events for any discerning motorcycle fan. Famed for its incredible guests, huge Autojumble, record-breaking Bonhams motorcycle auction, massive trade village and of course, the people that make the scene so vibrant.

“We’re delighted to be back at Stafford,” said Marketing Director Rebecca Donohue, “Sponsoring the biggest classic bike shows in the world and supporting the hobby is vitally important as looking after customers and their classic motorcycles have always been at the heart of our business. There’s no better place to experience the classic scene than at Stafford!”