Registrations Open Now for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic, modern classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit.

Registrations Open Now For The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2024Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

Last year we raised £447 in our first year with your help we would like to beat that.

Please consider sponsoring us again https://gfolk.me/MCMNews

