Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsMV Agusta Announces The “We Care” Campaign

MV Agusta Announces The “We Care” Campaign

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

MV Agusta Announces The “We Care” Campaign

Mv Agusta Announces The “we Care” Campaign

MV Agusta invites all customers to experience the renewed official dealer and service point network, and to benefit from a complimentary check and spare parts advantages.

During the course of 2023 MV Agusta renewed the entire Official Dealer network on a global scale. The opening of the 2024 riding season is the perfect opportunity for MV Agusta to invite all MV Agusta owners to experience this renewed dealer network by offering a complimentary check-up*. In addition to this, MV Agusta provides 20% advantage on Service Spare Parts*.

The global initiative highlights MV Agusta’s commitment to placing its customers at the forefront of its operations, aligning perfectly with the customer-centric ethos that is one of the core values of MV Agusta’s revitalised vision.Mv Agusta Announces The “we Care” Campaign

In fact, this initiative comes with no hidden costs for the customer and whilst the complimentary check is always guaranteed, there is no obligation for any additional purchase. In case any parts replacement is deemed necessary or it’s requested by the customer, at that point, the 20% advantage will be applied on original Service Spare Parts, giving the customer complete freedom to choose how to proceed.

The campaign will involve all MV Agusta motorcycles produced starting from January 2018. To participate, customers simply need to register through the form available on the MV Agusta official website to receive the “We Care” voucher.

Luca Martin, Chief Operations Officer and Board Member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “We are pleased to start the new “We Care” campaign with which we want to reconnect with our customers. The renovation of the entire Dealer Network – conducted in 2023 – will now enable our customers to give their loved MV Agustas the care and attention they deserve. The riding season is starting, and we cannot wait to take our MVs out again and to see more of our customers on the road with us.”

For more information about the “We Care” campaign, customers can visit the dedicated page on the official website: https://www.mvagusta.com/we-care-campaign 

*Complimentary check-up and 20% advantage on Service Spare Parts available at participating MV Agusta dealers only.

Mv Agusta Announces The “we Care” Campaign

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
MotoE returns at the rollercoaster: everything you need to know ahead of Round 1
Next article
MXGP First Outing in Europe With The MXGP of Spain This Weekend

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Mxgp First Outing In Europe With The Mxgp Of Spain This Weekend

MXGP First Outing in Europe With The MXGP of Spain This...

Frank Duggan - 0