Mv Agusta Announces The “we Care” Campaign

MV Agusta invites all customers to experience the renewed official dealer and service point network, and to benefit from a complimentary check and spare parts advantages.

During the course of 2023 MV Agusta renewed the entire Official Dealer network on a global scale. The opening of the 2024 riding season is the perfect opportunity for MV Agusta to invite all MV Agusta owners to experience this renewed dealer network by offering a complimentary check-up*. In addition to this, MV Agusta provides 20% advantage on Service Spare Parts*.

The global initiative highlights MV Agusta’s commitment to placing its customers at the forefront of its operations, aligning perfectly with the customer-centric ethos that is one of the core values of MV Agusta’s revitalised vision.

In fact, this initiative comes with no hidden costs for the customer and whilst the complimentary check is always guaranteed, there is no obligation for any additional purchase. In case any parts replacement is deemed necessary or it’s requested by the customer, at that point, the 20% advantage will be applied on original Service Spare Parts, giving the customer complete freedom to choose how to proceed.

The campaign will involve all MV Agusta motorcycles produced starting from January 2018. To participate, customers simply need to register through the form available on the MV Agusta official website to receive the “We Care” voucher.

Luca Martin, Chief Operations Officer and Board Member, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “We are pleased to start the new “We Care” campaign with which we want to reconnect with our customers. The renovation of the entire Dealer Network – conducted in 2023 – will now enable our customers to give their loved MV Agustas the care and attention they deserve. The riding season is starting, and we cannot wait to take our MVs out again and to see more of our customers on the road with us.”

For more information about the “We Care” campaign, customers can visit the dedicated page on the official website: https://www.mvagusta.com/we-care-campaign

*Complimentary check-up and 20% advantage on Service Spare Parts available at participating MV Agusta dealers only.

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/