The Alpinestars Supertech R10 Is Here...

The Supertech R10 is the pinnacle of Alpinestars’ racing helmets. ECE 22.06 and FIM homologated, this top performing aerodynamic helmet has a 3K high density carbon shell with A-Head fitment system and road spoiler.

The result of over 10 years of intensive study, development and testing, the goal of the Supertech family of helmets is to create the most advanced, protective, and performance-enhancing helmets possible for racers and riders worldwide. The S-R10 Helmet has been engineered to provide the perfect blend of excellent ventilation, unsurpassed comfort and the lightest weight possible without compromising on any other front.

Construction

4 Layer Outer Shell: 3K high density carbon outer layer provides excellent strength and efficiency of energy dissipation over the shell

Uni-directional (UD) carbon composite layer provides significantly greater radial strength around the shell, preventing compression, but allowing controlled deflection for reducing transmitted impact energy

Aramid fibre plus fibreglass layers provide critical penetration protection

4 Layer Inner Shell: S-R10’s inner shell is made from EPS in different densities

Available in four shell sizes (XS-S, M, L, XL-XXL)

Eight-piece multi-density EPS liner, ensures excellent energy absorption from impact forces dissipated over the outer shell, as well as a close and comfortable fit

Smooth EPS inner surface creates an optimised, low friction area, for superior oblique impact management

Aerodynamics

Optimised for low drag performance and maximum aerodynamic stability

S-R10 comes with a road aerodynamic spoiler

Lateral winglets further support the S-R10’s stability and improve aerodynamic drag

Helmet visor has turbulators to improve aero-acoustic performance

Protection

Homologated to ECE 22.06, DOT and FIM certified Supertech R10 helmet

A-Head Fitment System allows for an ultra-specific helmet position setup

Optical Class 1 visor: 3mm thick, anti-scratch and anti-fog treatment coating

Metal locking mechanism lever to prevent unwanted shield detachment during impacts and/or crashes

Chin bar’s profile design reduces chance of any sort of collarbone injury

Emergency Release System allows safe & easy removal of cheek pads while helmet is still on

Comfort & Visibility

Ventilation: 11 ventilation ports, not including the eye port, 7 intakes including 3 in the chinguard and 4 on the top of the helmet, plus 4 exhausts, with 2 lateral ports on the chin bar, and 2 on the top rear of the helmet

Lowered side line for a maximised field of view

Outstanding wide eyeport provides 220° of lateral and 57° of vertical visibility for great riding comfort

Visor is equipped with internal pins to accommodate a Pinlock® 120XLT 100% MaxVision™ lens and external pins to accommodate tear-offs

Quick-release system for visor removal

Linings are removable and washable, and feature fabrics with anti-microbial treatments

Hydration hose ready

Weight: 1,540 grams for a size medium, providing the S-R10 with an extremely high performance to protection to weight ratio

Includes: 2 shields (clear and light smoke), 2 x winglets, 1 x spoiler (road) and helmet bag

Alpinestars Supertech R10 Element Ece06/Fim Blk Carb Bright R/W GL

82003241363

Price from:

£999.99

Alpinestars Supertech R10 Element Ece06/Fim Blk Carb Silver Blk GL

82003241368

Price from:

£999.99

Alpinestars Supertech R10 Team Ece06/Fim Blk Carb R/F D Blue Matt

82002241383

Price from:

£999.99

Alpinestars Supertech R10 Team Ece06/Fim Blk Carb R/W Gloss

82002241352

Price from:

£999.99

Alpinestars Supertech R10 Solid Ece06/Fim Black Carbon M&G

82001241902

Price from:

£849.99

Alpinestars Supertech R10 Solid Ece06/Fim W/Gloss Black Matt

82001242170

Price from:

£849.99

