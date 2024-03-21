Yamaha Motor Europe announces 2024 YRE and commitment to the future of the R1

Over the last decade, the global motorcycle market has seen significant changes as the needs of riders have evolved in line with external circumstances.

On top of these changes, emissions regulations have become more stringent.

The evolution of the Supersport category is undoubtedly among the most noticeable of these changes.

Staying true to its brand origin and DNA, Yamaha Motor Europe remains committed to the road going Supersport segment in the future and is confident the product line-up in this sector – based on platform models like R125, R3 or R7 – will continue to excite and exhilarate customers both on the road and the track.

In line with the change in demand and customer needs, Yamaha Motor Europe has taken the decision that the future of its track-targeting Supersport models will be dedicated solely to track use from 2025 – with the R1 following the same route taken with R6 in 2020.

This is not to say it is the end for the iconic R1; far from it. Global production of the R1 will continue in 2025 and beyond, as will the development program that has seen the bike secure world titles in both the FIM Superbike and Endurance World Championships in recent years.

The R1 remains a popular choice for riders and teams looking to secure a competitive and cost-effective package for both casual track day use and racing, from the grassroots club level to national and international race series.

It is for this reason that Yamaha has consistently invested in making available to customers a range of GYTR® Performance parts for the R1, leveraging the experience of the same engineers responsible for the development of the R1 WorldSBK campaigned this year by six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

Yamaha Motor Europe and its distributors have also set-up a dedicated network of GYTR PRO SHOPS to support riders looking to get the most out of any of its R-Series Supersport models on track.

Each GYTR PRO SHOP is run by a Yamaha dealer with a wealth and passion for motorcycle racing, who are actively involved in racing themselves and in direct contact with the Yamaha Road Racing Technical Service. Examples include Crescent Motorcycles, who operate Yamaha’s official WorldSBK team, the GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team, who recently opened their GYTR PRO SHOP at the Misano World Circuit, the Yamaha Austria Racing Team, the reigning EWC Champions, and Ten Kate Racing, the most successful WorldSSP Team ever.

While the R1 as standard is ready for the track, many track-focused customers transform their R1 from a road-going machine to a purely track-focused weapon. With the R1 moving to a track-focused model from 2025 and beyond, this step will be simplified allowing more opportunity for customers to access the performance-enhancing GYTR parts.

Throughout 2024 the road going homologated R1 and R1M will still be available through all Yamaha dealers and to emphasise their current commitment to the segment, Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed the popular and prestigious Yamaha Racing Experience event.

Taking place at Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto on 3rd and 4th July 2024, the R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary owners and 2024 R1M owners are invited (free of charge) to join this immersive racing experience, which offers a broad program of riding, plus the presence of the legendary Yamaha Brand Ambassador and R1 GYTR owner Valentino Rossi, the Pata Prometeon Yamaha WorldSBK team and other Yamaha Official riders.

Racing is in Yamaha’s DNA; and no matter what challenges may be faced in the future, Yamaha is committed to retaining this vital part of its identity, moving forwards through the continued development of the entire Supersport range both on track and on road, its GYTR strategy and the unique bLU cRU program dedicated to its racers.

