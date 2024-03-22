Moto-Union 24 – New Bike Show for Sussex

Introducing Moto-Union 2024: A Celebration of Japanese and Italian Motorcycles.
… bought about by the passion of three friends, captivated by the elegance of motorcycles as automotive art.
What Makes Moto-Union 24 Special?
- Like-minded Souls: Moto-Union 24 is more than just an event; it’s aim is to unite all who share the passion for Japanese and Italian motorcycles, be they riders, racers, collectors, restorers or simply fanatics (like us).
- Showcase: Over 150 iconic Japanese and Italian motorcycles on display, all vying for the title of “Best in Show.” Moto-Union celebrates the craftsmanship, innovation, and sheer automotive artistry behind these bikes.
- Community and Connections: In the belief that motorcycles are more than just machines, our event is a hub for forging connections, sharing stories, and reinforcing the motorcycling family community. Whether you’re swapping riding tips, reminiscing your first bike or regretting the ones you’ve sold, Moto-Union is where bonds are born.
- Rich History Unveiled: Dive into the past as we journey through the fascinating history of Japanese and Italian motorcycle brands. From the racetracks of yesteryears to the cutting-edge technology of today, Moto-Union pays homage to the legends that shaped the industry and to the very finest machinery available today.
- Designs That Turn Heads: Japanese precision meets Italian flair. Moto-Union 24 celebrates the unique qualities that make each bike a work of art. Whether you’re a Ducati devotee or a Honda aficionado, you’ll find your tribe here.
- Sustenance: No event would be complete without something to eat and drink and Moto-Union 24 is no exception. Life is too short to drink bad coffee and eat average food. We promise to serve a selection of delicious food and beverages of the highest quality at an affordable price. Vegetarians delight as plant-based food is also highlighted.
- Who benefits?: Apart from everyone attending a great event, we want to showcase those services who support us as motorcyclists, especially when things go shiny side down. Come and find out just who is behind the lifesavers and what incredible feats they can perform. Open-heart surgery at the roadside? Really??
What to expect.
- The Show: Over 150 classic dream bikes on display and its completely free to enter. Trophies for many categories, including Best in Show.
- Interactive Paddock Area: Get up close and personal with classic race Try your hand at a wheel change pitstop against the clock. Team Owners and riders on hand with fascinating histories of just how good they were.
- Owners Clubs: Meet fellow enthusiasts and learn about their club activities and why a Honda is better than a .. or not!
- Fabulous food & drink: Local vendors offering wonderful local produce at affordable Vegetarian options are not an afterthought.
- Abundant and free parking: Park free and our volunteers will be on hand to guide you from the moment you arrive.
- Tickets: Tickets are limited and only available online at motounion.co.uk and Kids Go Free. Buy NOW to avoid disappointment.
- Wall to Wall Sunshine: .. Let’s hope.
Event Details.
- Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
- Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM BST
- Location: South of England Showground, Selsfield Road, Haywards Heath, UK
- Tickets: Limited availability